Godspeed, Sir Cornelius

Sir Cornelius A. Smith formally demitted office as governor general yesterday evening, after serving for the last four years.

Succeeding him is former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia Pratt, who previously served as deputy to the governor general, and who will be sworn in today.

“My life journey was long but extremely rewarding,” said Sir Cornelius at a ceremony at Government House attended by Bahamians and other dignitaries.

“The journey took me from the tiny settlement of Snow Hill in Long Island to Capitol Hill in Washington and then on to Mount Fitzwilliam. What a climb.

“The journey would not have been possible without the sound advice, without the generous support, without the encouragement of many, many persons along the way.”

Sir Cornelius, now 86, served as governor general from June 2019.

Prime Minister Philip Davis thanked him for his service as governor general and for his lifetime of service as a politician and as a diplomat.

“It is often said that public service is a calling,” Davis said.

“When this nation called Sir Cornelius, he answered with more than 40 years of service to the Bahamian people.

“When he was sworn in as governor general in June 2019, he could not have known that just a few months later, a Category 5 hurricane would devastate the Abacos and Grand Bahama leaving behind tragedy, destruction and grief and a sobering understanding of the dangers we confront in a new climate era.

“He also could not have known in June 2019 that less than a year into his service as the governor general, a pandemic would be the cause of so much disruption and interruption, yet throughout his term he served with a steadiness and propriety that were a source of support and reassurance for Bahamians.”

The prime minister noted that in November 2020, in recognition of the enormous need for support throughout the nation, Sir Cornelius oversaw the launch of the Volunteer Bahamas initiative.

“He was motivated, I’m sure, by his long record of philanthropic contributions and participation. The new initiative allows the Office of the Governor General to use its resources and influence to recruit and organize volunteers for the crucial work done by NGOs and charities.

“Last month, we passed the Volunteer Society Act 2023 so that Volunteer Bahamas can more robustly pursue the important goal of expanding volunteerism throughout our islands. Thank you, Sir Cornelius, for your vision and for laying the foundation for this initiative.”

The prime minister added, “I believe and I share this simple but powerful understanding that helping others is life changing, not just for the recipients of the support but for the volunteer as well.

“When we are engaged in purposeful work in helping others, we put in motion a virtual cycle for ourselves and for our communities and for our nation.

“Whatever our nation’s future holds, we will face it better if we can build civic strength and empower community organizations.

“Thank you for this legacy and for your steady professionalism and service to the Bahamian people as governor general, as minister in government and as an ambassador. I have no doubt you will continue to inspire Bahamians to volunteer, to contribute and to serve. Thank you for serving our beautiful nation so faithfully. Godspeed, Sir Cornelius.”

Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement Shanendon Cartwright, who spoke on behalf of Opposition Leader Michael Pintard and the official opposition, said, “We are in our 50th year of independence as a nation and we gather here today to reaffirm the greatness of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, understanding that greatness is not promised, that it is earned, earned through the service, the sacrifice, the selflessness of our citizens, our greatest sons and daughters. Great citizens make great nations.

“Your Excellency, you are one of our country’s greatest sons. You have illuminated the corridors of Bahamian history by your service and commitment to the Bahamian people and the country is forever grateful for what you have given the Bahamian people.”

Cartwright added that very rarely is anyone remembered for the distinctions before or after their names, but for how they enrich the lives of others and how they advance their nations.

“Your Excellency, your life has been a testament to true patriotism from your very humble beginnings in your beloved Long Island, to your participation in civil society as a member of Parliament, as a Cabinet minister, and now as the 11th governor general of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” he said.

“Your service to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas has been sewn into the national fabric and has made us stronger. As we bid you a farewell, Your Excellency, we thank you, we thank you and Lady Smith because we are better because of your contributions and your service.”

Sir Cornelius said he was “truly flattered” by the sentiments expressed.

“Upon ascending to the office of governor general, I pledged to the nation that I would use this high office to promote service to country and unity among our citizens,” he said.

“I always held the view that the greatest contribution that one can make in life is to serve others, and in that regard, I invited citizens to voluntarily reach out to our brothers and sisters across the archipelago and provide assistance to the less fortunate in our society.

“You see, in this way it is my hope that our people will develop a renewed level of respect and love for fellow citizens. You have indeed responded to this invitation, and I thank you for the manner in which so many, either individually or collectively, have given much of their time, their talent and their treasure just to help others.”

He thanked Davis for his “kindness, guidance and support” as he discharged his responsibilities as governor general.

Sir Cornelius thanked former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis for recommending him to assume the high office.

He thanked former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham for contributing to his journey when he appointed him to serve in his Cabinet.

Sir Cornelius, a former teacher and customs officer, was elected to the House of Assembly in 1982 for the Pineridge constituency in Grand Bahama and served for 20 years.

He was named to the cabinet following the general election in August 1992. He became one of only three other ministers to serve continuously for 10 years between 1992 and 2002.

In 2007, he was named Bahamas ambassador to the United States of America and simultaneously as non-resident ambassador to Mexico, Malaysia, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

He served in those posts until 2012.