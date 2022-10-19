Going in circles

More than a year after being elected to office, the Davis administration has yet to restart work on the National Development Plan (NDP).

Felix Stubbs, who was chairman of the NDP Steering Committee, which did significant work on the plan under the last administration of Perry Christie, is concerned.

“I am greatly concerned that we haven’t seen the focus on the National Development Plan as yet,” Stubbs told National Review on Monday.

“I would have thought that that would have been a high priority for the government and that all of the effort that was put into the plan would have been moved forward as opposed to remaining on a shelf.”

The election of the Free National Movement (FNM) in 2017 meant the work of the non-partisan, multi-sectoral committee was halted, undoubtedly because that group was established under a previous administration and allowing it to continue might have been seen as an admission that the Christie-led government had been getting something right.

And so, the committee’s working draft – developed after many months of travel, consultations, research and deep considerations – was shelved, notwithstanding the fact that Dr. Hubert Minnis, then-leader of the opposition, had been engaged in consultations with the group in 2015, had pledged support for the effort and appealed for politics to be kept out of the important initiative.

Minnis has been gone from office a while now.

Restarting work on the plan is something the Davis administration ought to have done already.

Ahead of the September 16, 2021 general election, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) pledged to continue the work on the plan and to implement it.

“While we face urgent crises that need to be confronted now, we also need to plan ahead,” said Philip Davis, PLP leader, in the party’s “Blueprint for Change”.

His deputy, Chester Cooper, added, “Our long-term vision has as its foundation the National Development Plan, a plan that was years in the making and included consultation with a broad range of Bahamians from across the country.

“This is a roadmap to a prosperous and progressive future, one in which all of our children have the best opportunities the 21st Century can offer.”

We wonder at what point the Davis administration will follow through on its commitment.

This is not an effort that should be pushed toward the end of a term. As we previously opined, it is low-hanging fruit.

Stubbs has repeatedly spoken of the value in adopting such a plan.

Speaking on Monday, he said, “When we look at all our competitor countries, the ones that are doing well, they all have national development plans because they understand the need to think beyond a five-year term and think long term for the development of a country.

“And so, until we are seriously interested in developing our country by implementing a national development plan, we’re just going to every five years go from pillar to post.

“That is so important because if I were a politician, I would think in terms of what is it that the people that I am representing want as opposed to what is it that I want for the people. So it seems to me all of our political parties tend to write their plan and determine what the people want and they try to implement that plan as opposed to starting from the ground up and saying, ‘OK, what is it that the Bahamian people want and let’s put that in a plan and see how I can deliver on that plan for them’.

“Until we become, what I call servant leaders as opposed to political leaders, we will continue to flounder.

“If you are a true leader, you would find out what is it that the people who are leading want to have as a part of their plan and you help them achieve that plan as opposed to writing a plan for them and expecting them all to believe in that plan and to accept that plan.”

Since the Hubert Ingraham-led FNM was re-elected in 1997, no political party has been re-elected.

In many instances, we have been starting and stopping, and restarting and stopping again.

There is not a national vision we can all buy into.

Stubbs observed, “One of the reasons that we change governments every five years is because our leaders believe that they have the right solutions, so they go in with their plan and they soon find out that they’re disconnected from the people that they are leading.

“They are not leading the people to a vision that the people could feel, see or touch. And so, when you go in there with your plan, the people will be happy with you for a year or two years, but they get weary because they don’t think you’re doing what it is they want, you’re doing what you want; and so, they change governments and then a new government comes in and the same cycle starts all over again.

“I don’t understand how it is we don’t see that, because the government that can start to develop a plan for the future is going to be the government that succeeds over the long term.”

The steering committee previously explained: “The National Development Plan will provide a long-term roadmap for the development of The Bahamas with short, medium and long-term goals and strategies for achieving a more vibrant and resilient Bahamas. The NDP process includes three phases: a situational analysis, public consultations and the drafting of the action plan.”

We previously opined in this space that there is no reason for any administration to start from scratch in examining our problems and crafting solutions, especially since the plan had buy-in from all of the major political parties, civil society, the religious community, the business community and other national stakeholders, and is timeless in its approach.

“We have been going in circles and getting negative results continuously,” said former investments minister, Khaalis Rolle, who pushed for the development of the plan and was instrumental in efforts to come up with the draft, in a previous interview with National Review.

“The biggest failure of governance is not to have a comprehensive, integrated plan for managing a country and we went through a very long, deliberate process of designing the approach for the plan, doing the research for the plan, as well as engaging all stakeholders in the country – stakeholders ranging from political, social, civic, business – every dimension you could think about, we engaged them.”

Prior to the Minnis administration shelving the committee’s efforts, it had been at the point of working on a final draft.

Stubbs said, “We wanted to pass the legislation to concretize the plan, and then we also wanted to start putting in some better timelines as to when these action plans should take place; so it was a good working document but quite a bit of work still left to do.”

Apart from his politically divisive lecture at University of The Bahamas on the National Development Plan back in July, we are not aware of Davis taking any serious step to move us toward the completion of such a plan.

We need more than lip service before we can believe that he buys into the need for the drafting of a national vision and execution strategy.

Despite his current observations regarding the government’s failure to restart the work, Stubbs is hopeful the Davis administration will eventually do so.

“I believe that we will get this plan because the prime minister is someone who I have known for 60 years,” he said.

“He has committed to me that he will do this plan. He hasn’t disappointed me in those 60 years, so I don’t expect him to disappoint me now.”