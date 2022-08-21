Gold and new meet record for Shaunae! 

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama ‑ Shaunae Miller-Uibo truly has every title in athletics now!

The Bahamian two-time Olympic and World Champion raced to her first North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) gold medal, circling the track at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama, in a new championship record, on Saturday.

Miller-Uibo, who nearly broke the record in the semifinals, was in a class by herself in the final.

She ran 49.40 seconds to break the championships record of 50.82 seconds that was set by American Courtney Okolo in San Jose, Costa Rica, in 2015.

Sada Williams ran 49.86 seconds for the silver medal on Saturday, just off her personal best time of 49.75 seconds. Jamaican Stephenie Ann-McPherson won the bronze medal, finishing in 50.36 seconds. Miller-Uibo ran 50.84 seconds in the semifinals on Friday.

“I just wanted to come out here and put on a show for the Bahamian people,” said Miller-Uibo. “Just hearing the crowd on the walk through to the line-up, I heard the support and that is what makes the hard work all worthwhile – to know that there is so much support behind you. It’s an honor to represent the country at home and I just give God all the thanks and praise for it.”

Williams, the Commonwealth Games Champion and bronze medalist at the Oregon World Championships, gave Miller-Uibo a push on the home stretch, but the graceful Bahamian said she felt comfortable in striding home, confident that the victory was in the bag.

Running out of lane five, she got out to a fast start, powered down the back stretch and was the clear leader at the 200m mark. Miller-Uibo came off the second curve in winning position and paced herself to the finish, appearing to ease up with about 10-20 meters from the finish line.

“I knew the competition was going to be a bit stiff, so I had to come out and give it a go. I’m just glad I was able to put on a show in front of the Bahamian crowd,” said Miller-Uibo. “It was a pretty decent run, got the gold, and I’m just glad I was able to do it in front of the home crowd.”

The Bahamian track icon and global superstar is one of just two female athletes to ever win all of the global titles in athletics, joining former Russian pole vaulter, the great Yelena Isinbayeva. However, prior to Saturday, Miller-Uibo had never won the NACAC title.

“To add the NACAC to the collection is a big accomplishment and I’m glad I have it. We’ve ticked off just about every box in the 400, and I’m glad to finally put the season behind me and go and rest a bit.”

With the win, Miller-Uibo pockets the $2,000 prize money, but for her, it was all about performing well in front of the Bahamian people. She said that is what motivated her to finish strong, hinting that this will be her last 400m race for the season.

Miller-Uibo continues to add accolades to her collection, cementing her status as the absolute best female quarter-miler in the world.

In 2023, Miller-Uibo said she will focus more on the 200, but the 400 is still her favorite event.

“I think a lot of people took it the wrong way when I said I’m moving away from the 400. I’m going to start training for the 200, but I’m still going to do some 400s throughout the season. It’s just that I want to get a little more speed and focus more on the 200, but I love the 400. It’s still my favorite event and I’m one of the best at it so I’m not going to just give it up.”

Regarding her aquamarine, gold and black mixture in her hair, Miller-Uibo said she wanted to represent the ‘242’ (The Bahamas’ area code) in every form and fashion and show her love and appreciation to the Bahamian people in her own way.

“I just wanted to represent a little bit of Bahamian flavor and have some fun with it like I usually do and it came out pretty cute, so I’m happy with it,” she said.

Miller-Uibo is in line to win a Diamond League title in the women’s 400m, but said she will shut it down for the season and begin to shift her focus toward next year. She already has a Diamond League title in the women’s 400m, and three in the women’s 200m.

It remains to be seen what will happen in 2023, and just how fast she will go in either event, or both, next year.