Gold for Shaunae!

Two-time Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo can now add world outdoor 400-meter champion to her list of global titles.

Running out of lane three, Miller-Uibo obliterated the field in the women’s 400 m final at the 18th World Athletics Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Friday. She won the gold medal in a time of 49.11 seconds, a season’s best.

Miller-Uibo is a world youth champion, a world junior champion, a world indoor champion, an Olympic champion and now a world outdoor champion.