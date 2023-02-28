Golden Yolk egg project promises cut to food import bill 

The government hopes to slash the country’s import bill by $12.5 million with the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources’ new egg production project, Golden Yolk, which was launched yesterday. The project seeks to increase Bahamian egg production from 750,000 to more than 27 million eggs per year.

Delivering remarks at an official launch ceremony yesterday, Prime Minister Philip Davis said the Golden Yolk project is an urgent and crucial undertaking that promises to move the needle toward greater food security in The Bahamas.

“The project’s three-phase implementation will see the creation of some 90 jobs, over half of which will be based in the Family Islands. These new jobs mean more disposable income for Bahamians, be they from Abaco in the north or Inagua in the south. They also translate to a more robust and diverse economy for our country,” he said yesterday.

“Falling under the purview of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation, this project aims to harness the entrepreneurial spirit of our people, supplanting dependency with self-reliance and innovation. Thirty-eight poultry houses are slated for construction across twelve Family Islands, with a further eight earmarked for New Providence. These sites will increase local egg production 30-fold, injecting an additional $2.3 million into our domestic economy. They will also employ numerous grow house workers, all of whom will be guaranteed a liveable wage.”

As a part of the sustainable food program, 38 new eggs houses are slated to be established on 12 islands throughout The Bahamas, with an aim for 13 million eggs to be produced in the Family Islands.

“This ‘egg-celent’ project is not the end result, nor is it the fulfillment of the plans for agriculture. This ‘egg-celent’ project is but one step in the right direction. Our goals for the Ministry of Agriculture are simple; reduce import dependency, empower Bahamians, grow healthier produce and livestock and establish a national agriculture policy that will provide a strategic roadmap and comprehensive framework for food and agricultural development,” Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said yesterday.

“To support this project and the growth of the sector, we have invested in the purchase of a new feed mill that will increase the availability, consistency and quality to support the ‘egg-celent’ program and the increase of poultry, but also livestock production throughout the country. This is the first investment in a feed mill in over 40 years.”

Sweeting said his ministry is also establishing greenhouse parks throughout the country to assist in the production of leafy greens and vegetables.