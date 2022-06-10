Goldman Sachs sets IPT in 13.5% area for govt’s $250 mil. bond

Financial services company Goldman Sachs yesterday set its initial price thoughts in the 13.5 percent area for the government’s $250 million senior unsecured partially guaranteed notes.

Guardian Business obtained a document prepared by the coordinators that showed a seven-year maturity date for the bond, which carries a rating of Ba3 by credit rating agency Moody’s and B+ by Standard and Poor’s.

As previously reported by Guardian Business, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has provided a $200 million guarantee attached to the series A bond being issued concurrently at an approximated price of $135 million, which could potentially benefit the bondholders of the above mentioned tranche.

It was revealed last week that the government intended to place a dual-tranche issuance to cover obligations in the rest of the 2021/2022 fiscal year and cash shortages estimated in the 2022/2023 budget.

That support from the IDB is to cover 100 percent of scheduled principal and interest payments under the life of the Series A notes, however, under the deal if a residual portion of the maximum guaranteed amount is equal to or greater than $2 million, holders of the Series B bond may also benefit from the guarantee.

As a result of the IDB’s guarantee, the Series B tranche has attracted an Aaa rating, which is expected to benefit the government in the price of the bond. Last week, Moody’s said the assigned Aaa rating is based solely upon the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest payments provided by the IDB.

The issue was to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The government has spent the last week meeting with potential investors to sell them on purchasing Bahamian debt.

Sources have told Guardian Business there was “pretty good” interest in the offering.