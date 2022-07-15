Goldwynn Resort and Residences eyes soft opening for end of year

Goldwynn Resort and Residences will begin to hand over units to residential owners by the end of the year and expect paying customers to begin coming into the boutique resort by February 1, 2023, the property’s Chief Operating Officer Donald Adam said yesterday.

Adam made the announcement during the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) board of directors meeting.

Goldwynn also became one of the newest members of the BHTA yesterday, along with The Cove, Eleuthera.

According to Adam, the resort’s website will go live in 30 days. When it has its soft opening beginning in mid-December, Goldwynn will be New Providence’s newest resort property.

“We want to give a refined experience that’s reminiscent of a time in the past similar to an experience you would have had at a hotel in say the late sixties or early seventies,” said Adam.

The property’s first move will be to receive occupancy and convey the residential units. Adam said they hope to have this done in October.

He described the property, which sits directly across from the Office of the Prime Minister, as a “luxury, small boutique property” that is “sleek” and “low-rise”.

According to Adam, the property will feature 81 rooms, a full-service spa and a “lobby reminiscent of a James Bond movie filmed in The Bahamas”.

He said half of the rooms will be ocean front, and explained that they come as luxury one, two, or three-bedroom units.

Adam added that all of the units will feature a kitchenette or a full-service kitchen.