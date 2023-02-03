Goldwynn Resort and Residences opens its doors

Goldwynn Resort and Residences has opened its doors, the company announced in a press statement yesterday. Guardian Business understands the hotel had a soft opening at the end of last year, which the hotel’s Chief Operating Officer Donald Adam foreshadowed last July during a Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association meeting.

The property’s signature restaurant, OIA, and spa, Rhizophora, will not debut until March, according to the statement.

“Matched with our private yet prime location, guests are encouraged to immerse themselves and appreciate the aspects of Bahamian culture, from cuisine and art to nature, both on-property and within the surrounding destination,” said the property’s developer Paul Wynn in the press statement.

The statement adds: “In celebration, guests can enjoy a 20 percent offer for stays booked by February 28, 2023, for travel between February and November 30, 2023.”

The boutique property is located almost directly across from the Office of the Prime Minister and features ocean and golf course views.

“Goldwynn Resort is designed with a nod to the seaside travel of yesteryear, combined with the best in today’s luxury travel,” the statement said, adding that the property features 81 residential-style accommodations that include studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, and three expansive “Edge” suites.

The hotel also features a 1,940-square-foot Goldwynn signature suite that includes three balconies, two terraces and 270 degrees of ocean views.

“All studios and suites feature full kitchens or kitchenettes, private balconies and views of the Bahamian ocean or manicured golf course,” the statement explains.

“Curated artwork from local Bahamian artists, rich textures, bespoke design elements and a dazzling palette of bright whites, cool blues, and sun-kissed metallics that capture the color journey of a typical Bahamian day adorn each room.

“Guests can embark on a culinary journey at Amara, the resort’s open-air eatery located on the infinity-pool deck.

“Matching light fare and libations with views of the Cable Beach coastline, guests can opt to dine poolside in a private, butler-serviced cabana, just steps from the water’s edge.

“Atria is a stylish, yet unpretentious casual hub infused with natural light and showcases the hemisphere’s tallest indoor relief sculpture – a spectacular five-story art installation by Bahamian master artist, Kishan Munroe.

“Bar Paul, a casual lounge by day and an energizing space by night, creates an inviting atmosphere with panoramic oceanfront views.”

The statement add that the hotel includes 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.