Good Samaritan returns lost wallet with $700 in it

Amar Pearson, 25, breathed a sigh of relief on Monday when a good Samaritan reached out to say she found his wallet, and the $700 inside.

Pearson lost the wallet in the parking lot of Goodman’s Bay Beach on Saturday evening. After searching for it on Sunday without luck, he was starting to lose hope.

“I tried to retrace my steps and still couldn’t find it,” Pearson said. “So, I was actually hoping that somebody would message me on Facebook or something, but I didn’t see it.”

Pearson was on his way to report his wallet lost on Monday morning when he got a phone call from a friend who was contacted by the person who found his wallet.

“I was able to call them, make the connection with her, and met up and I got the wallet,” he said.

Gayle Farquharson, who described herself as a mother, wife, and ordinary Bahamian, was out exercising with her family on Sunday morning when she came across the wallet. After looking at the photo ID, she quickly realized the wallet didn’t belong to any of the other people exercising.

“So, I said to myself, you’re going to have to try and locate him some other way. This is just a simple make a contact, meet the person and return the wallet.”

Farquharson combed social media, and found Pearson, but didn’t hear back from him. Eventually, she reached out to a colleague of Pearson’s who was able to connect the pair.

“I could only imagine the inconvenience,” Farquharson told The Nassau Guardian, “to have to go through getting all those credit cards, and NIB card, etc., all over again, that’s going to be a headache. Of course, you are always taught ‘it’s not yours’, so I didn’t even give it a second thought. It’s not mine. I will try to get who owns this wallet and hand it over to him.”

Pearson was extremely grateful for Farquharson’s honesty.

“It really makes you feel good because I understand the times that we are in,” he said.

“Just to get it back with everything in place, it’s a really nice feeling that there’re still people out there who are selfless and they don’t mind doing a good deed.”