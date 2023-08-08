Goombay Festival a July highlight

Great to see the crowds out every Thursday evening in July at Taino Beach for the Goombay Summer Festival 2023. From 6 p.m. to midnight, locals and visitors converged on the park to sample local cuisine, shop for Bahamian handicrafts, take part in bush tea samplings, ring play, limbo, and enjoy the rush of Junkanoo music and dancers.

The month-long festival was hosted by The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA) and orchestrated by the MOTIA’s Grand Bahama Development Department.

Officials couldn’t give a confirmed count, but from our observation, hundreds turned out each evening and the festival was promoted at the resorts — Viva Fortuna, Island Seas, Taino Beach Resort — and at the hotels.

The lineup of Bahamian artists included Kirkland “KB” Bodie, Dillon “D-Mac” McKenzie, Veronica Bishop, Ancient Man, Sharade Taylor, The Deep South Island Boys and the Grand Bahama District Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band.

Chairman of the Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board Ian Rolle said his department saw a 78 percent increase in engagement with its social media platforms once the announcement was made about the festival, with many visitors expressing delight at the return of the event and promising to visit either before the month’s end or sometime this year.

“It is a part of our strategy to promote Grand Bahama festivals and events, helping to be a key driver of increased room occupancy on the island,” Rolle said.