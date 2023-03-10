Government advancing modernized Consumer Protection Bill

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said yesterday that the government will soon be advancing a new Consumer Protection Bill, that will expand protections available to consumers in terms of both goods and services.

Halkitis said the updated legislation is particularly important given the current climate of high inflation and fluctuating prices. He added it is one of a handful of measures the Davis administration has implemented to offset the impact of the rising cost of living on Bahamians.

“We have taken steps to review, modernize and strengthen consumer protection legislation. We are also promoting the e-Bahamas revolution within consumer affairs. Currently we have two app and software developers who are designing and testing a variety of tools to improve and accelerate the operation and inspection processes through digitization,” Halkitis said while leading off debate on the mid-year budget in the Senate.

“So, for the first time, inspectors will be able to conduct digital inspections and merchants will be able to make digital requests for adjustments in prices. This will provide a more efficient means to carry out and complete the inspection process. So instead of the inspector going around with a big book and looking for the prices, the electronic version is being rolled out and they are using it already.”

Halkitis said this also establishes infrastructure for improving the ease of doing business in The Bahamas.

“There is a need for more information, more research, more reporting on the availability of information, so that we can generate reports,” he said.

“It is important to note that we have invested purposefully in technology and we have also liaised with the Department of Digitization, which provided training for the electronic devices that were incorporated in the inspection process. So as a result, we expect increased productivity, efficient inspection procedures, improved communication, increased transparency and faster decision making. And I should add better protection for the Bahamian public, who rely on our inspectors to ensure that the regulations set out by the government are being respected by merchants.”