Government considering new CDC quarantine protocols, Darville says

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville said the government is considering whether or not quarantine protocols in The Bahamas should be changed to align with new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

On Monday, the CDC shortened the recommended quarantine time for people when they have tested positive for COVID.

People without symptoms who have tested positive now only have to quarantine for five days and then wear masks around others for an additional five days.

Individuals who were exposed but vaccinated only have to quarantine for five days, and people who are vaccinated and boosted might not need to quarantine.

Darville said the shorter required time could be beneficial particularly when healthcare workers are in quarantine because of exposures.

“We are watching the CDC recommendations and much discussion is going on, particularly with our first responders,” he said outside Cabinet yesterday.

“It’s very difficult in our hospitals to have the bulk of the staff out when there is a possibility to bring them back in earlier. Likewise, for our police officers, immigration officers, customs officers, all of these individuals are necessary for the country to function.

“So, we are looking very closely at the new CDC guidelines and we will definitely have to take into consideration what is happening around the world and begin to adjust our protocols according to what is going on.”

The CDC said people whose symptoms are improving may also leave their homes after five days. Individuals with a fever should stay home until the fever clears up.

The guidelines were adjusted as a result of the Omicron variant, which is very transmissible but appears to have a shorter incubation period and may be less severe than other variants.

Darville said yesterday that The Bahamas is in the midst of a fourth wave of COVID infections. Between Thursday and Sunday, 665 COVID cases were reported, more than the total number of cases recorded in November.

However, as of Sunday, hospitalizations remain low with only 18 COVID patients in hospital.

The drastic uptick followed weeks of low numbers.

Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases Programme, has said the spike seen in the past week has been alarming.

Referring to last week, Forbes said, “…We do recognize that this is outside of what has been seen thus far and that it would imply that Omicron is here, given what we understand about the doubling of cases and what we see in Omicron.”