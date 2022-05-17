Government signs $20 mil. loan agreement for housing project

The Ministry of Transport and Housing unveiled plans yesterday to build 200 homes as part of phase one of a housing project called The Renaissance at Carmichael. The ministry signed a loan with Simplified Lending and Proven Wealth Management to provide $20 million to assist in the development of phase one.

Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis explained yesterday during a signing ceremony at the Office of The Prime Minister that the $20 million will help the to bring all of the works needed for the property to completion.

Coleby-Davis said it is hoped the development, formerly called the Carmichael Village subdivision, can start by the beginning of June and have the first homes completed by September.

The Ministry of Works has already completed $4.75 million worth of infrastructure work including some roads, fill and drainage.

“The $20 million is spread across financing for additional work, build and other matters to bring it to the point where it is completed,” said Coleby-Davis.

“So it’s going to be a compilation of costs related to getting us to the finished product of phase one.”

Phase one is expected to include 104 single family homes with two and three bedrooms and eight two-storey condominium buildings holding 12 units each. The average home price will be about $138,000.

locally-based Simplified Lending and Jamaica-based Proven Wealth Management have partnered to provide the $20 million in funding through Proven’s Heritage Education Fund.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Proven Johann Heaven said this arrangement with the government will improve the performance of the Bahamian side of the heritage fund.

“So this investment actually provides an excellent opportunity for the Bahamian portion of the heritage portfolio, as it provides exposure to a high-quality Bahamian asset that will assist in improving the overall performance of the portfolio to meet the objectives of the plan,” said Heaven.

Coleby-Davis said the development will be built to the “highest quality”, with steel frame construction, storm-rated windows and doors and concrete foundations raised three feet above the level of the street.

“We’re hoping our developers can get the bulk of the material in for the first round so that they can proceed with the project and don’t have any start and stops there,” she said.

“But we’re looking to have a number of the homes completed by the beginning of September and then from there on I’ve been promised that they can roll out 30 per month, because it’s going to be an assembly line similar to what you see happening in Pinecrest.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis, who spoke during the signing ceremony, said the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation (BMC) has a backlog of housing applications, explaining that in the past eight months the BMC has received about 3,500 applications.

“This housing demand suggests that we move with urgency and dispatch,” said Davis.