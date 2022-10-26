Government to repeal FNM’s Commercial Enterprises Act

Minister of Labor and Immigration Keith Bell said yesterday that the government will repeal the Commercial Enterprises Act put in place by the former government, suggesting that wording in the legislation allows for the granting of work permits without proper vetting of the person being applied for.

Bell made the announcement to members of the media outside of Cabinet yesterday. He said he found the act, which allows for a very specific type of work permit to be granted automatically if after 14 days an approval has not officially come down from the Department of Immigration, to be problematic.

Bell said the language in the act presents a problem for the immigration department, because the vetting process for people applying for a work permit cannot take only two weeks.

“The problem of immigration is an age old problem, we all know we have our challenges and have our concerns, but in the face of all of this we had the former administration pass the Commercial Enterprises Act in 2017, which mandated that in 14 days of the date of an application the work permit will be issued regardless of due diligence,” said Bell.

“I know, having sat in the chair now as minister of immigration, that it is almost an impossibility for an application to be

submitted today and within 14 days that the immigration department would have done its due diligence. It is impossible.”

He added: “It has always been a policy of immigration, and certainly this government, that if anyone applies for a work permit we have to ensure that they have a medical record; we have to make sure they have a police record; we have to ensure that a labor certificate is issued; we have to ensure that the documents issued are not fraudulent; we have to check with the country from which the individual comes. How could that possibly take two weeks to do?

“But this act is telling the Bahamian people if in 14 days the application is not approved that it will automatically be approved.”

The Commercial Enterprises Act was set up by the former administration to attract companies that wanted to set up their headquarters in The Bahamas.

National Vice Chairman of the Free National Movement (FNM) and former Member of Parliament for Bain and Grants Town Travis Robinson released a voice note yesterday following Bell’s comments, calling them “misleading”.

“I heard on one of the social media pages where Minister of Immigration Keith Bell would have indicated that the Commercial Enterprises Act, that was passed under the last administration, has something to do with the immigration crisis that we are experiencing today as a country,” said Robinson.

“I believe noting can be further from the truth. In fact, the way I remembered it as I sat in that House of Assembly and debated the Commercial Enterprises Bill, that bill allowed for foreign investors who wanted to bring business and enterprise to The Bahamas, to spur economic growth and job creation in The Bahamas. It expedited those individuals’ applications to do business in our country.

“What we have on our hands is an illegal immigration crisis. People who are sneaking into our country and coming into our country illegally by boat and otherwise, not individuals who are rightfully and legally making application to the department or Ministry of Immigration for approval.”

Bell was resolute yesterday that the bill needs to be repealed, contending that it provides favoritism to certain individuals that is not afforded to others.

“We cannot as Bahamians, as a government, say we are going to try to facilitate new businesses by circumventing the very same procedures we’ve been fighting for all of our lives. It simply cannot happen,” he said.

“And two weeks… we have to be realistic. This is completely unrealistic. You can’t treat one sector of persons who are making the applications because they might be wealthy, that they ought to have a permit in two weeks without due diligence, and because the average man, you or I, apply for a work permit, I have to go through the entire process and it is refused.”