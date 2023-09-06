Government will ensure foreign investors living up to their agreements 

Foreign Direct Investment projects are not done for the investor, but for the “orderly sustainable development” of The Bahamas and for the empowerment of the Bahamian people, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday as he expanded on Prime Minister Philip Davis’ insistence that agreements made with past investors will be reviewed to ensure they are carrying out their commitments.

Davis made those remarks during a national address Sunday.

“We are also reviewing agreements made with investors in years past, to ensure they are carrying out the commitments they have made to our communities and country,” said Davis.

“And we are reviewing work permits in our financial services and tourism industries, to make sure opportunities for Bahamians are not being unfairly blocked.”

Cooper made his remarks while a guest on the Guardian Radio 96.9 talk show “Morning Blend”.

Cooper said his government will make sure that, as an ongoing project, that what has been laid out in the heads of agreement for many projects in The Bahamas is actually being done in practice.

“We want to ensure that Bahamians are benefiting fully, not just with jobs, but entrepreneurial opportunities,” said Cooper.

“And that’s why we have created the Tourism Development Corporation (TDC). We want to work very closely with developing opportunities for women entrepreneurs all across The Bahamas, cottage industries where people may be unemployed for reasons of disability or otherwise, they can also have opportunities to participate in creating authentically Bahamian experiences.

“So, in these heads of agreement, it talks a lot about using Bahamian products, goods and services. The prime minister is spot on to ensure that we are maximizing the economic benefit from these projects.”

As part of Bahamas Invest, Cooper said there will be a compliance unit to ensure that where it’s stipulated in any heads of agreement, Bahamians are actually benefiting from the project.

He said while there are great foreign developers who bring projects to this country, the TDC was developed to ensure that those projects continues to create opportunities for the empowerment of Bahamians.

“We are working,” Cooper said.

“We have a lot of projects. We have a lot in the pipeline and we are constantly actively reviewing projects.

“As we speak, there are a few projects that we are reviewing and reassessing and where we find things that may or may not be aligned with our national objectives, we’re pointing them out.”