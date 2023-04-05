Government’s environmental agency has nothing from RCI to date

Director of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) Dr. Rhianna Neely-Murphy said yesterday the agency has nothing from Royal Caribbean International (RCI) to review at this time.

Neely-Murphy made the comment when asked about the status of the environmental considerations for RCI’s proposed $100 million beach club on western Paradise Island.

The government on March 7 announced the approval of the project pending environmental approvals.

Asked yesterday about the status of environmental considerations, Neely-Murphy told The Nassau Guardian, “We haven’t received anything from RCI to review so there is no status.

“The policy process is different from the environmental process, so we haven’t done a review or approval or anything yet, or give any advice on what they need to do to make the project work.”

She repeated, “It’s under consideration, I’m sure, by the policymakers, but it has not yet come before us for official environmental review.”

Asked whether she had seen any environmental impact assessment (EIA) from RCI, Neely-Murphy said, “No.”

On March 7, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper, in announcing the government’s approval of RCI’s project, indicated it is a reconfigured proposal from the one that had been considered under the Minnis administration, including the elimination of the portion of Crown land that had been in dispute.

An EIA was completed for the proposal that RCI had originally presented.

That EIA recommended moving forward with the proposed development and found no significant negative impact.

The assessment, completed in December 2020 by Islands By Design, a coastal and marine engineering, environmental consulting and project management firm, said while the site at the western end of Paradise Island will experience an insignificant loss of vegetation, implementation of mitigation techniques such as native landscaping and close construction footprint shall lessen overall impacts.

The firm said no areas of special or sensitive ecological or notable diversity were observed.

Islands By Design reported that cumulative physical impacts are not considered significant given the existing terrestrial physical disturbance and moderate expansion anticipated.

The report also noted that habitat degradation impacts are considered negligible.

Atlantis, which is on Paradise Island, has raised concerns about the RCI proposal with Atlantis president and managing director, Audrey Oswell, yesterday urging resort employees to stand up and protect their livelihood.

Oswell said in a March 9 op-ed that in response to the first presentation by RCI to the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, Atlantis raised over 50 questions mostly related to potential environmental threats.

She said those questions are still unanswered.

Asked about this yesterday, Neely-Murphy said she could not confirm DEPP ever receiving any questions from Atlantis.

The director told The Nassau Guardian she was not in office yesterday and noted that as it was after hours she was not in a position to check that information.

Last month, in response to Oswell’s op-ed, Cooper said, “The Department of [Environmental Planning and Protection] is aware of the questions raised by Atlantis and I am satisfied that these questions will be addressed as a part of the normal process.”

DEPP held a public meeting via zoom on September 8, 2021 on RCI’s proposal before the government at the time.

An ad announcing the meeting said, “The public is advised that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) document for the Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island, The Bahamas, was filed with the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) by Royal Caribbean International, owned and operated by Royal Caribbean Group.”

There was also an email address in the ad for all inquiries to be submitted to the director of the DEPP.

The then director was Rochelle Newbold.

While the DEPP has nothing from RCI before it – as stated by current director, Neely-Murphy – RCI has announced its project to the world.

A day after Cooper announced the project has been approved subject to environmental approvals, RCI said in a statement it is “moving ahead with the development of the first Royal Beach Club after receiving approval from the government of The Bahamas”.

That particular statement did not mention that the company has yet to secure environmental approvals.

That same day, Prime Minister Philip Davis stirred confusion when he said ground will be broken “almost immediately” on the project.

It did not appear logical that that could happen given that the environmental permits were not yet in place.

It appears even more far off now that the DEPP director has said there is nothing from RCI before her agency.