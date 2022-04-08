Governor general airlifted after feeling unwell

Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith was attending a function on Eleuthera when he complained that he felt “very, very ill”, Press Secretary Clint Watson said yesterday.

The governor general was taken to a local clinic and was later airlifted to Doctors Hospital on New Providence.

“According to the secretary to the Governor General, Jack Thompson, they were in Eleuthera on official business,” Watson said.

“They enjoyed a great ceremony at P.A. Gibson Primary School in North Eleuthera and proceeded to take photos outside after that event.

“His Excellency complained of not feeling well. He was taken to the local clinic and seen by a doctor, who advised that he seek further medical attention. His Excellency was airlifted to Nassau and taken by ambulance to Doctors Hospital.

“During the entire ordeal he was awake and aware.”

Yesterday was Sir Cornelius’ 85th birthday.