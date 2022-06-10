Governor returned to the wild on World Ocean Day

A four-year-old endangered green sea turtle known as “Governor” was released back into Bahamian waters as Atlantis recognized World Ocean Day (WOD), which is celebrated every year in June and is an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of the ocean. The day also highlights how vital it is to treat the ocean sustainably so it can provide for future generations.

Governor, named for Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, where the turtle was found injured, was released at Atlantis Paradise Beach. The turtle was returned after four months of rehabilitation under the resorts’ marine aquarists and veterinarian Dr. Amanda Pinder.

When Governor was brought to the marine wildlife rehabilitation facility at Atlantis, the turtle was suffering from a severe traumatic injury – resort officials say the turtle was so weakened he could barely lift his head above the water to breathe.

Based on Governor’s physical exam, Pinder said it was determined his head trauma was the most likely cause of the signs they were seeing.

WOD, which was celebrated on June 8, is a global celebration to help protect, honor and conserve the world’s oceans. It highlights the need for protection of the ocean and the sustainable management of its resources. The purpose of the day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of people who want to look after oceans, and unite the world’s population on a project for the sustainable management of the world’s oceans.



Atlantis has been celebrating WOD since 2015, educating and impacting guests on and raising awareness on the importance of the ocean. This year was no exception with employees celebrating for the month through various mediums, which include colleagues donning blue or accessorizing in blue today.

WOD also seeks to promote knowledge about the world’s oceanic system and how they are at increasing risk from climate change, rising pollution, acidification of ocean water, rising average temperatures, to a reduction in ocean biodiversity.

The theme for this year’s WOD was “Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean”. The focus of the theme was on how to stop harming the ocean and carry out actions that need to be taken in order to restore the oceans to their former glory through collective efforts with others.

Atlantis also seeks to give back to the ocean and ecosystem through its sustainable practices – banning single-use plastics; recycling program of cardboard, oil and green waste; community outreach educational programs working with NGOs (non-governmental organizations) to restore wetlands; research, rescue and rehabilitation of marine life; breed and release program for sea turtles; and through the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, which is dedicated to saving sea species and their habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas through funding scientific research, conservation programs and community outreach.

As the world recognized WOD behind its rallying cry to unite to protect and restore the blue planet, officials at Atlantis are proud that every day is Earth Day at the resort – not only as a company, but as inhabitants of the earth. Atlantis officials do everything they can to celebrate, protect and support the ocean and environment.

Resort officials say it is up to everyone to do their part in preserving and restoring the Earth. And that as an ocean and environmentally focused resort, there are efforts they make to fulfill their commitment to the planet – recycling bins for plastic and aluminum cans installed throughout the property; plastic straws replaced with paper straws to avoid endangering the ocean and marine species; and water and energy conservation program includes the use of updated energy-efficient equipment, an established system for lights off and thermostats raised in guest rooms and office spaces, the encouragement for guests to reuse bath towels and reduce number of daily bed sheet changes to participate in conservation.

WOD unites and rallies the world to protect and restore the blue planet, and supports collaborative conservation, working with its global network of youth and organizational leaders in more than 140 countries, and providing free and customizable promotional and actionable resources.

According to the United Nations (UN) – international days and weeks are occasions to educate the public on issues of concern, to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity. The existence of international days predates the establishment of the UN, but the UN has embraced them as a powerful advocacy tool.