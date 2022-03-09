Govt advises caution on Russian dealings

The Bahamas government said yesterday it was still considering sanctions against Russia and advised local companies to take caution when conducting business with any Russian entity in The Bahamas.

“The matter of sanctions was discussed extensively by the government today, and we are in consultations with all our partners and stakeholders, both domestic and international. This remains an evolving matter,” a statement from the Cabinet Office said.

“In the meantime, we are advising all entities within The Bahamas that they ought to deal with appropriate caution in respect of any transactions in our country with Russian individuals and entities who have been sanctioned by the United States, EU, Canada and the United Kingdom.

“We continue to deplore the attack on Ukraine by the Russian Federation.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24, has created concerns across the world. More than two million Ukrainians have fled their country and at least 2,000 civilians have been killed.

The United States, the EU and UK have imposed sanctions against Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin and those in his inner circle.

The US has encouraged The Bahamas to close its airspace to Russian aircraft and limit Russian access to the Bahamian financial system.

Former Ukrainian Ambassador to The Bahamas Yuriy Sergeyev told The Nassau Guardian yesterday The Bahamas should consider freezing Russian assets and blocking Russian vessels from entering the country.

“…The Bahamas is very strong in the International Maritime Organization and everything around that,” he said.

“The countries, they are blocking the ports, blocking the entry of the Russian ships. So this is what could be done and to look at how many ships — private or state-owned —have The Bahamas’ registration and flag.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said on Monday some financial services entities that operate locally have already indirectly sanctioned Russian interests.

“…Our financial services sector, from what I’ve seen, there was a circular in my briefing from the attorney general’s office…many of the banks and trust companies here are already dealing with individuals who have been sanctioned and institutions who have been sanctioned as if sanctions had been imposed by The Bahamas government,” he said.

“That is because, in their home countries, they may run afoul of the law if they do not apply the sanctions that have been applied in their home countries. So, that may already be happening in The Bahamas. It’s a question of catching up, so to speak. Those await formal decisions.”

Former Attorney General Sean McWeeney, QC, said yesterday Bahamian law firms stopped business with Russians as soon as the sanctions were announced by the United States and other nations.

“Once the sanctions were announced, the Central Bank – and we’re sort of used to the drill because we have had to go through it so many times, those of us in the legal profession and the financial services arena; we’ve had to do it before with Syria, with Iraq, with Iran — we’re very accustomed to this, and what happens is the Central Bank sort of acts as a monitor of this and it puts out massive reams of documents indicating the Russian entities that may be specifically named in some sort of sanctions list, if not by name, by description,” he said.

“All of the law firms here, for example, have imposed a complete embargo on doing business with Russians. If there are any firms that are doing it, they must be very small firms that are off everybody’s radar; but certainly, the larger commercial firms from day one without any hesitation have implemented the sanctions here, implemented in the sense that you basically would stop any dealings that you’re having with Russians or Russian companies, and I think you’ll find that everybody errs on the side of making sure that you’re not coming anywhere near any breach of those sanctions, so if there’s any doubt you resolve it in favor of cutting the person off.”

Western leaders have frozen the assets of Russia’s Central Bank, and Russian elites and blocked travel from the country. The US has moved to ban the import of Russian oil and natural gas. Many Western companies, like Starbucks, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola have temporarily stopped sales in Russia.

On Tuesday, Putin signed a package of measures to help mitigate the bleeding caused by the sanctions.

Meanwhile, the fighting rages in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of civilians were trapped in the port city of Mariupol, which was under attack by Russian forces.

The New York Times reported that residents are living in dire conditions in the city.

In an address to the British Parliament yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the West to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

The UK and NATO leaders have said they will not for fears that it could trigger a war between the West and Russia.