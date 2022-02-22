Govt agreed to delay mid-year budget review because of FNM convention, ministry says

The mid-year budget review, which is required to be tabled by the last Wednesday in February, will be delayed due to the upcoming Free National Movement (FNM) convention, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

The Public Financial Management Act, 2021 and the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018 provide that the minister of finance is required to table the review in Parliament by the last Wednesday in February each year, which would be tomorrow.

However, the House of Assembly will not meet again until March 9.

“The report and associated communication provide an update to creditors, investors and the Bahamian public on progress towards the fiscal strategy and annual budget targets at the halfway point in the fiscal year,” the Ministry of Finance said.

As a result of the pending convention of the Free National Movement, the government and Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition have mutually agreed to the suspension of the House of Assembly until Wednesday 9 March 2022 to allow for party elections.

The FNM convention starts tomorrow and ends Friday.

“When the House again meets, the government intends to present its mid-year review for debate,” the ministry said.

“Simultaneous with the mid-year debate, the government intends to table its 2021 Fiscal Strategy Report, 2021, medium-term debt management strategy and outline its plans for the remainder of the fiscal year.”

Last week, parliamentarians debated the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) Bill, 2022.