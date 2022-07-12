Govt agrees to settle BPL case

Lawyers for former Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Executive Chairperson Darnell Osborne and two other former board members, who sued BPL and the government for unfair and wrongful dismissal, have reached tentative settlements with the Office of the Attorney General, The Nassau Guardian confirmed.

Osborne and Roy Nick Dean also sued for defamation.

Nicola Thompson took action only for alleged unfair and wrongful dismissal.

They were fired from the board in 2018 with then-Minister of Works Desmond Bannister saying board members had clashed on almost every critical issue, which was at great cost to BPL.

The matter had been set down for 14 days before Senior Justice Indra Charles to start last Thursday, but the tentative settlements were reached on Wednesday evening with the AG’s Office, Damian Gomez, QC, who represents Osborne, Dean and Thompson, said yesterday.

They were previously represented by Alfred Sears, who is now in Cabinet.

Gomez did not reveal the proposed settlement amounts, which still need to be approved by Cabinet in order to be finalized.

But he said it was definitely in the government’s interest to settle as the AG’s Office was sure to lose and legal fees alone would have cost over $240,000 for the trio’s attorneys over the two-week trial.

The Nassau Guardian previously reported on the documents filed three months ago in support of their case against BPL and the government.

The court papers revealed in intricate details the discord and power struggle that had ensued in 2018 among board members and company executives.

The internal wrangling and dramatic deterioration in relationships culminated in the trio’s firing from the board, and exploded into political controversy that ensnared the Minnis administration and brought into focus deep troubles that plagued the utility provider.

In a witness statement filed in April, Osborne said certain remarks made to the press by Bannister following the firings “caused distress and significant damage to my professional reputation due to allegations of dishonesty and theft”.

“The inaccurate words spoken by Minister Bannister to the reporters wrongly suggested that I was dishonest, disruptive, incompetent, impaired the success of the boards of BPL and BEC (Bahamas Electricity Corporation), I misappropriated BPL funds for my own personal use and that I deliberately or recklessly failed to authorize the purchase of turbochargers, thereby causing economic loss to BPL, increasing load shedding and compromising the delivery of electricity to customers of BPL,” she said in the statement.

Osborne said the proper protocol was not followed to terminate her from her position as executive chairperson and director and she lost the benefits she was contractually entitled to in the position.

She said Bannister made “defamatory and misleading” comments against her to the media on August 22, 2018.

In a communication to then-Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on August 22, 2018, following a meeting he had with former board members, Osborne said they were awaiting public retraction of the minister of works’ “misleading statements”.

Among the statements was that Osborne had constantly petitioned him for a $300,000 salary.

Bannister had also alleged that BPL was paying for hundreds of dollars for makeup for Osborne when the bill in fact included 30 to 40 BPL employees, was for BPL’s purpose, and was a one-off, Osborne said.

Osborne had also asked the prime minister to ask the minister to retract a claim that the board’s breakdown was due to lack of leadership by the executive chair.

In her witness statement, Osborne said that, as a result of the comments by the then-minister, she, as a certified public accountant (CPA), is subject to the threat of investigations by both local and international professional accounting bodies of which she is a member, and is subject to further embarrassment due to her previous positions as president and chairman of the Ethics and Investigation Committee of Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA).

She also stated that after taking a $40,000 pay cut for a public service position, she is left without a job and benefits.

In a witness statement also filed in April, Dean said the various statements that Bannister made about him “gravely injured” his character and reputation.

“The statements made by Minister Bannister have significantly impacted my ability to conduct business as a professional and entrepreneur,” he said.

“I have been advised on several occasions by potential public and private sector clients that they would ‘… wait until the whole BPL episode blows over’ before engaging my firm for new business.

“This has negatively impacted my business and undermined an untarnished record of over 20 years of service to the Bahamian construction market.”

In a witness statement filed on May 6, 2022, Bannister dismissed the multiple claims that were made by Osborne, Dean and Thompson, and insisted that he followed the law at all times while he was minister.

He also stated, “In or about August 2018, I attended a Cabinet meeting in my capacity as minister of public works.

“Upon my arrival at Cabinet, I was approached by a group of reporters. I was asked specific questions by the reporters and I responded truthfully and honestly. This occasion was not a press conference called by me. I was questioned and I responded …

“I did not instruct, arrange or promote the publication of the articles in the newspapers or on social media of which the plaintiffs, Mrs. Osborne and Mr. Dean, complain.”

Bannister said at no time did he state that Osborne or Dean was dishonest, disruptive or incompetent, or that they impaired the success of the BPL Board.



More settlements

Gomez said yesterday there are lessons for governments to learn from the BPL ordeal.

“To start with, if you are going to dismiss people, particularly people who have volunteered for what is really public service because it’s a publicly owned company, you treat them with a level of respect even in dismissing them and these are not people he (Bannister) ought to have been accusing of mismanagement,” he said.

“If, ultimately, the only issue is if the people got along or not, that could have been handled very discreetly and not commented on at all. A huge amount of money could have been avoided.”

Asked why the settlement amounts were not being disclosed, Gomez said, “The FNM, who are the ones who put the public purse in jeopardy, are now the ones calling for the publication of settlement terms, so as to exacerbate the experience of their victims. Something has to be wrong with that.”

He added, “The auditor general protects the integrity of the accounting of expenditures from the Consolidated Fund and has access to all of the files, so there’s no danger to the public purse in not knowing a specific amount.

“A lot of the disputes that occurred with big companies we don’t know about, and they may involve far greater sums than what we’re talking about with these individual claims.

“One would have thought if they were serious about public knowledge of expenditures that they would have behaved in a particular way when they were in office and they didn’t.”

The government recently settled with senior police officers who had been forced on leave under the Minnis administration and later reassigned.

The Davis administration also reached a $2.5 million settlement with former Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson, who alleged that he was falsely imprisoned and maliciously prosecuted after the Free National Movement was elected in 2017.

Gibson was acquitted of corruption charges in 2019.

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator Frank Smith was acquitted in 2019 of bribery and extortion charges, and earlier this year, the director of public prosecutions discontinued the corruption case against former PLP Minister Ken Dorsett.

Settlements are anticipated in both those matters.