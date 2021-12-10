Govt and Fox Foundation to launch $100k vaccine incentive program

Individuals who get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine between Monday and December 31 will be eligible to win $25,000, Ed Fields announced yesterday.

“We are very fortunate to be partnering with the Fox Foundation … who has given a tremendous donation of $100,000,” said Fields, who is a member of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee.

“So essentially for first doses – and this is for first doses only – we are going to be incentivizing them over the next three weeks from Monday to December 31.

“We are going to issue out 50 $500 prizes a week and then at the end of the period, there is going to be a grand prize for those who are in that pool – between the 13th and the 31st – of $25,000.”

Adriana Fox, who represented the Fox Foundation, said the drawings will be digital.

She said the results will be posted on ILTV on Saturdays in December.

The Bahamas’ COVID-19 vaccination campaign has been ongoing since March.

Thus far, more than 300,000 doses of three vaccines — Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer — have been secured. As a result, as of Saturday, nearly 149,000 people have been fully vaccinated in country.

The government is aiming to have 200,000 people fully vaccinated by the end of the year.

“… We have a big push but we think that we can do it,” Fields said.

“If we do it, that means that we’ve arrived at about 60 percent of the eligible population for vaccination — somewhere between 50 and 60 percent — which is a huge undertaking given the fact that the United States is right now stuck on about 59 or 60 percent.

“So if we can get to that level, we’re going to be right up there with the big boys.”

He said the committee hopes to “just drive” the number of vaccinations as quickly as possible.