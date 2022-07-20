Govt assessing financial impact of airport strike

The government will assess what impact the industrial action taken on Monday by members of the Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) who work at the country’s airports had on its finances, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday.

While Cooper, who spoke to the media outside of Cabinet, did not explain whether or not the government financially intervened to take care of passengers left stranded in The Bahamas because of missed flights, he explained that there were “some issues that we took care of”.

“We’re going to do an assessment to see what, if any, impact there has been on the government’s coffers,” said Cooper.

“Our priority yesterday was to ensure all of our tourists, the impact on them was minimized. So at the end of the day, I believe there were some issues that we took care of. I don’t want to speak to it now, but the reality is the priority was to ensure that our tourists were well cared for.

“We had a large contingent of tourism professionals at the airport looking out for our tourists.”

On Monday night, the Supreme Court ordered BPSU workers to return to their jobs, contending the union was in breach of the Industrial Relations Act.

Cooper said the government and Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) put a contingency plan in place that worked to supplement the withheld labor of BPSU members.

Still, he acknowledged, the airport become overwhelmed by the volume of passengers who passed through the airport.

“There were some people who missed their flights,” said Cooper.

“The Ministry of Tourism did all we could to help to communicate and to help to facilitate a few passengers who remained at the end of day. We did so because it was the right thing to do.”

He said the government hopes to work with the union to resolve the issues that led to the industrial action.

“As a result of this action there are all losers. This is an issue of significance to the economy and to the tourism industry,” said Cooper.

“Our reputation as a country, our reputation as a tourist destination and the actions were not only illegal, but most unfortunate.

“It was disappointing that we were not able to achieve the type of compromise and patience from the union. Suffice to say, we’re moving forward. We’ve reopened dialogue and conventions with the president of the union, and our objective is to restore a level of normalcy to the airport.”