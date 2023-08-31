Govt clarifies commercial driver’s licenses

After police announced that they are targeting operators of commercial vehicles who do not have the proper licenses, the Ministry of Transport and Housing yesterday clarified the proper application for the commercial driver’s licenses and pledged to work with the Royal Bahamas Police Force to ensure that there is a full understanding of the new requirements.

The requirement for the commercial driver’s license was included in an amendment to Road Traffic Act last year.

“According to section 35A of the Road Traffic Act, a commercial driver’s license is required to operate heavy-duty vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, heavy equipment, and placarded hazardous material vehicles when traveling on the road network,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Specifically, a commercial driver’s license is required to operate a single vehicle or a combination of a vehicle and a trailer if the total gross vehicle weight rating is more than 10,000 pounds.

“However, the ministry wishes to highlight that the controller of the Road Traffic Department has the discretion to provide an endorsement for any vehicle fitting that rating under special circumstances.”

Individuals driving Ford F150s and personal towing vehicles weighing less than 10,000 pounds are not required to have a commercial driver’s license.

“As training for operators to obtain a commercial driver’s license from the Road Traffic Department is ongoing, the ministry and the Royal Bahamas Police Force will work to hold a series of public engagement exercises in the coming days,” the ministry continued.

“The ministry wishes to note that a special exemption and waiver of license fees has been granted to emergency first responders (ambulances, fire trucks, and other emergency vehicle operators) throughout The Bahamas.

“Operators of heavy-duty vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, heavy equipment, and placarded hazardous material vehicles are not included in the special exemptions.

“The Ministry of Transport and the Royal Bahamas Police Force will work together to ensure that there is a full understanding of the act and that efforts to improve road safety are strengthened.”