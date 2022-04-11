Govt considering specific anti-gang bill

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday the government is reviewing current legislation to determine how to move forward with a specific anti-gang bill.

“We are reviewing regional precedents and comparing to the 2014 amendments to the Penal Code regarding causes of actions for being in gangs and committing crimes to see what the best approach is to strengthening the law,” Pinder said.

The last Christie administration enacted harsher penalties for people who participate in, or are a part of, organized criminal groups in the country.

Under the penalties, anyone who is convicted of being in an unlawful gang, or participates in or contributes to the activities of an unlawful gang, would be liable to a fine of $500,000, and imprisonment for 20 years, subject to a minimum term of 15 years.

When asked if there is a timeline for the review of the law undertaken by the Davis administration, Pinder replied, “No. It is currently being reviewed. We want to give us the necessary opportunity to get it right.”

There has been a recent uptick in murders in The Bahamas, particularly on New Providence.

As of Friday, the murder count for the year was 44 – 22 of which were recorded in March.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said many of the murders are connected, and the majority – roughly 50 percent – were committed in the Bain Town, Grants Town and Coconut Grove communities.

He said the majority of these murders are “between drugs, gang relations, and retaliation”.

Deputy Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police have identified eight to 10 active gangs in New Providence.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Thursday the anti-gang bill would be “independent to just address gang behavior [and] gang membership”.

Davis said it would give the police “the ability to have charges made under that anti-gang bill”.

“There’s one or two Caribbean countries that have such an initiative,” he said.

“I’m looking at it now to make a recommendation to the commissioner of police and the attorney general to see how that could come within our constitutional construct. A lot of the initiatives that I’ve seen may have some constitutional implications.”