Govt considering whether more unemployment assistance necessary

With the majority of Bahamians back to work, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda said yesterday that Cabinet is now considering whether it will continue the government’s unemployment assistance program.

The program expired on December 31, 2021.

“The government has not made a decision on whether to further extend,” LaRoda said.

“We are still awaiting information from NIB (the National Insurance Board) with regards to the figures. We know that the number of individuals requesting the unemployment assistance has been greatly reduced due to the opening of Baha Mar and the opening of Atlantis and other properties in the country.

“As the economy opens further, we expect those numbers to be reduced further.”

The unemployment program was implemented by the Minnis administration in response to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was extended several times as a result of the slow reopening of the economy following months of lockdowns and other restrictions that impacted businesses.

The government gave weekly payments of $200 when the program started in March 2020 and decreased the payments to $150 on July 1. The payments were decreased to $100 in October 2020 and remained at that figure.

Payments are issued weekly through the National Insurance Board.

As of August, the Minnis administration said more than $250 million had been spent on the program up to that point.