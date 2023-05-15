Govt debt rises to $12.5 billion

Total government debt grew to $12.5 billion during the third quarter of FY2022/2023, up from the $12.13 billion held at the end of the last fiscal year, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) revealed in the just released Public Debt Statistical Bulletin for the nine-month period ending March 2023.

It represents a 1.1 percent or $137.6 million increase over the second quarter and a 3.2 percent or $386.1 million increase in total debt since the start of the fiscal year, the bulletin revealed.

On a year to date basis, public debt was up 5.5 percent, or $670 million since March 2022.

“Debt denominated in foreign currency, at $5,646.0 million, equated to 45.1 percent of the total debt, declining steadily from the peak 46.2 percent proportion held at end-June 2022. » Bahamian dollar debt registered a quarterly increase of $144.1 million (2.1 percent) to $6,871.1 million, for a leading 54.9 percent of the total, compared with 53.8 percent at end June 2022,” the ministry revealed.

It continued, “The central government’s component, at an estimated $11,104.5 million at end-March 2023, equated to an improved 83.4 percent of estimated GDP compared with 87.3 percent at end-June 2022.”

The distribution of public sector debt remained virtually the same quarter over quarter, with debt held by government business enterprises increasing nearly $70 million.

“Indebtedness of agencies and GBEs [government business enterprises] amounted to an estimated $1,412.6 million at end-March 2023, representing a net increase of $69.5 million (5.2 percent) from end-December 2022 and a year-to-date gain of $74.4 million (5.6 percent). Reflecting quarterly contractual amortizations, the external indebtedness declined by $8.5 million (2.2 percent) to $373.1 million at end-March 2023, to constitute a reduced 26.4 percent of the total. Accounting for the $97.4 million in foreign currency debt held by domestic entities, the total foreign currency indebtedness was $470.5 million for 33.3 percent of the total portfolio at end-March 2023,” the ministry noted.

“Total domestic debt stood at $1,040.0 million (73.6 percent of the total) at end-March 2023, as against the 70.1 percent share held at end-June 2022. Bahamian dollar indebtedness ($942.6 million) constituted a higher 66.7 percent of the total at end-March 2023 vis-à-vis 62.9 percent at end June 2022. Approximately $386.6 million or 27.4 percent of agency and GBE debt was guaranteed by the government. Of this total, Bahamian dollar exposures maintained the dominant share at a stable 85.0 percent relative to the 15 percent in foreign currency. Agencies and GBEs’ bilateral loans with the central government increased by $80.0 million over the review quarter to $150.8 million at end-March 2023, and by $110.0 million since end-June 2022.”

The total indebtedness of agencies and government business enterprises stood at $1.4 billion at the end of March, reflecting an increase of $69.5 million over the previous quarter and $74.4 million for the first nine months of the fiscal year..

The MoF revealed that just 14.8 percent of government guaranteed debt was held in US dollars, primarily for financing projects at the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

“External guaranteed debt was an estimated $57.9 million at end-March 2023, which represented two USD IDB-financed water and sewerage related projects. The $333.1 million BSD component was primarily linked to bond issuances and loans liabilities of the public corporations (98.7 percent), and commercial borrowings of the private sector (1.3 percent),” the ministry said in the bulletin.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, who is also the shadow minister of finance for the opposition, criticized the increase in debt, calling it a reminder of the Davis administration’s “total lack of fiscal discipline and poor governance”.

“The simple truth is that despite record revenues on the back of a rapidly recovering Bahamian economy, this PLP government has still managed by their own reports in under two years to have added some $1.1 billion to the national debt since they took office in September 2021, taking the national debt up to $12.52 billion. A quick review of their own published statistical bulletins, available online, lay out this fact,” he said.

“Demonstrating a total lack of any accountability and transparency, the Bahamian people are forced to learn in this bulletin that one or more public corporations have borrowed some $110 million from the government during this fiscal year alone, with $80 million in new loans coming in the third quarter of this fiscal year alone.”

Pointing to an $80 million increase in bilateral loans, agencies and GBE held with the central government – a year to date increase of $110 million, Thompson said a full explanation is owed to the public.

“In the typical shameless PLP fashion, no government minister has provided a fulsome explanation as to why one or more government agencies has had to borrow $110 million to keep going. What are the loan or loans about? What are the terms? The interest rates? The Debt Management Act, Sections 36 to 41, lays out the provisions for government lending to any entity. The act also restricts lending that does fall within the provisions of the act. Most critically, Section 38(2) states that any lending must come from sums appropriated by Parliament. We call on the government to indicate what appropriations were made by Parliament for this $110 million in lending to state-owned enterprises,” he said.

“The Opposition questions whether this $110 loan represents the proceeds that BPL needs to pay off its fuel arrears due to the self-inflicted disaster the Davis administration created, by their failure in October 2021 to execute the BPL fuel hedge trades, as was recommended by the BPL management. In other words, the massive failure by this PLP government on this BPL matter we believe has caused the government to have to bail out BPL and pay for the fuel arrears that built up because this government refused to act. The Bahamian people are once again on the hook due to the totally inept management of the PLP.”