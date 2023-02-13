Govt debt up 2.4% to $11.03 billion

Central government debt grew 2.4 percent during the second quarter of the fiscal year to settle at $11.03 billion at the end of December 2022, the Ministry of Finance revealed in the just released Public Debt Statistical Bulletin (PDSB) covering the period.

Public sector debt grew 2.3 percent during the quarter to $12.38 billion, however the ministry said the nation’s debt stock remained unchanged at 86.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Bahamian dollar debt constituted 54.3 percent of the debt stock – up from 53.8 percent at the end of the last fiscal year – while US dollar denominated debt dropped to 37.9 percent from the 40.3 percent held at the end of June 2022.

Domestic debt grew by $400.3 million or 6.9 percent, to $6.19 billion since the start of the fiscal year, to make up 56.1 percent of total government debt.

“This outcome was primarily explained by the $224.5 million accretion to foreign currency domestic debt obtained from domestic sources, which was linked to the $232.3 million SDR [special drawing rights]-denominated facility the government secured from the Central Bank,” the PDSB said.

“At end-December 2022, external indebtedness was an estimated $4,840.0 million – approximating a reduced 43.9 percent of the central government’s debt portfolio relative to an almost steady 46.3 percent over the previous two quarters. The quarterly decline in external obligations of $135.4 million (2.7 percent) reflected estimated repayments of $197.9 million net of loan drawings of $25.5 million and exchange rate appreciation of $36.9 million. Since end-June 2022, movements in the government’s external borrowing activities were explained by the following transactions: July 5th 2022: EUR 42.6 (USD 43.5 million) enhancement to a loan from Deutsche Bank; repayment on existing debt of $237.4 million; disbursements on existing multilateral debt of $29.7 million; and approximately $7.0 million in exchange rate appreciation.

“Consequent on a significant scheduled loan repayment, financial institution’s share of external indebtedness receded to 16.5 percent from an almost stable 19.4 percent over the previous two quarters. Correspondingly, shares for the dominant private capital market component advanced to 59.1 percent and to 23.2 percent for the multilaterals from respective shares of 57.2 percent and 22.1 percent at end-June 2022. Of the $1,124.3 million in multilateral loans, holdings were distributed between the IDB (59.3 percent), the IMF (21.6 percent), the CDB (10.2 percent) and the World Bank (8.9 percent).”

Government debt has risen steadily over the past four years as Hurricane Dorian, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaned heavily on external financing.

Because of this excessive external financing, the cost of financing has also increased.

The report notes that at the end of the quarter, the weighted average interest rate (WAIR) on the existing debt grew from 4.91 percent in December 2021 to 5.46 percent in December 2022.

“Underlying this outcome was increased costs of new external loans, as reflected in a 1.27 percentage points boost in the WAIR to 3.93 percent. The WAIR for external bonds was relatively stable at 7.17 percent, but advanced by 21 basis points to 4.88 for domestic bonds. Conversely, the WAIR on domestic loans softened by nine basis points to 4.88 percent,” the report notes.