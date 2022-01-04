Govt denies MSC entry to private island; passengers test positive for COVID-19

The Bahamian government denied MSC entry to its private island Ocean Cay, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper confirmed yesterday, after published articles revealed that several passengers aboard MSC Seashore tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) heightened its alert on cruise travel to level four, warning people to avoid cruising whether vaccinated or not due to the quickly spreading Omicron variant.

Several US news sites explained that cruise lines and the traveling public do not seem to be heeding the CDC’s increased alert.

Cruisehive.com, which revealed that MSC Seashore was turned away from calling on Ocean Cay, explained that this move by the Bahamian government could set a worrying precedent for cruise lines, as several Caribbean nations have already barred ships from calling at their ports due to infections aboard ships.

It added that with private islands like Ocean Cay and Royal Caribbean International’s Perfect Day at CocoCay – once thought of as safe havens for cruise lines during the pandemic – now at risk of being taken off cruise lines’ itinerary, things could change drastically for the cruise industry.

Cooper said he did not wish to comment further on the matter of ships being turned away from local ports, but contended that the government continues with its efforts to balance public health and the rebound of tourism.

“It is true that an MSC ship was not permitted to land. I do not wish to provide any specific comment on that matter,” said Cooper.

“Our objective generally speaking is to create a balance between public health and continuing our robust tourism industry, the employment of Bahamians and the protection of the Bahamian economy.

“Under no circumstance would we compromise the health and safety of our citizens.”

Travelmarketreport.com revealed in an article that the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) responded to the CDC’s new alert on cruise travel, calling the body’s decision “perplexing”.

“The decision by the CDC to raise the travel level for cruise is particularly perplexing, considering the cases identified on cruise ships consistently make up a slim minority of the total population onboard,” CLIA stated in the article.

CLIA contends that the majority of cases aboard ships are “mild in nature, posing little to no burden on medical resources onboard or onshore”.