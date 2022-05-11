Govt enters agreement with American company for Grand Lucayan sale

Lucayan Renewal Holdings Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Electra America Hospitality Group for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan resort at a cost of $100 million, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investments Chester Cooper announced today.

“Today is the beginning of the renaissance and rebirth of Grand Bahama island,” Cooper said during a press conference in Grand Bahama.

Cooper said the agreement is subject to a 60-day due diligence period, with closing no later than 120 days.

Electra America Hospitality Group is a real estate investment firm.

“Electra has committed to an estimated $300 million in construction and renovation to rebuild the Grand Bahama resort into an environmentally sustainable luxury resort,” he said.

He said the property will be redesigned to include a luxury lifestyle hotel, an upscale convention hotel to cater to groups and the convention market, along with an all-suite family resort.

The refurbishment of the golf course is also planned, in addition to a renovated casino managed by a world class casino operator.

The government expects the deal to be completed by this summer. Cooper said renovations and construction are expected to start shortly thereafter.

Cooper said there will be 2,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs.

“We believe this will be a win for the Bahamian people and a win/win for the people of Grand Bahama,” he said.

The Minnis administration bought the property from Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa in August 2018 for $65 million.

In March 2020, the government signed a heads of agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCCL) and the ITM Group, which promised to invest more than $300 million in the redevelopment of the project and construction of a cruise port; however, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed and changed the terms of the agreement.

After being elected to office last September, the Davis administration canceled the deal, arguing that it was bad.