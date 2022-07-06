Govt exploring ocean thermal energy conversion tech for renewable energy

The government is seeking consultants to examine the feasibility of ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) technology as a renewable energy solution for reducing energy costs and promoting climate resilient water infrastructure in The Bahamas.

The plan to explore this form of renewable energy generation was revealed in a request for expressions of interest on a consultancy for “an evaluation of ocean thermal energy conversion” for The Bahamas posted on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) website.

The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCC) said that it has received financing from the European Union toward the cost of the project, titled “Enhancing Climate Resilience in CARIFORUM Countries”, and intends to apply part of the proceeds towards the consultancy project in The Bahamas.

OTEC is a sustainable application that uses the temperature differential of the cooler deep and warmer surface seawater to run a heat engine, supporting documents explain.

“The Bahamas is presently reliant on the energy dependent source of seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO), for the provision of greater than 50 percent of its potable water supply. There is an urgent necessity to address the present electrical grid supply and/or diesel fuel dependent energy source for the SWRO process. This is directly reflected within the purchase cost of the SWRO water supply,” the document said.

The general objective of the consultancy, the CCCC said, is to further the national agenda of the use of water-energy nexus technology.

The center said the current opportunity is to pilot the pairing of OTEC with existing seawater reverse osmosis for small scale renewable energy production.

“It is based on the realization that energy is required for the provision of water services… The ‘water-energy nexus’ is the effective use of water for the provision or production of energy. While combined efforts of water and energy are being explored to lessen the effects of climate change for the islands of the Bahamas, limited feasibility studies have been completed to this end,” the CCCC said in the document.

The deadline for submissions of the expression of interest is July 29. Successful candidates would be expected to deliver a feasibility study that outlines the business case for the integration of OTEC with existing SWRO plants in The Bahamas.

“Through the integration of OTEC with the SWRO technologies, the following outputs are anticipated: output one, evidence-based decision making to promote the reduction of the energy costs associated with the provision of potable water in The Bahamas; and output two, strengthening the public-private partnerships in the water sector in The Bahamas,” the CCCC said.