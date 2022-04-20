Govt eyeing further easing of COVID rules

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday the government is considering the further relaxation of COVID rules in The Bahamas, noting that hotels are pushing for drastic changes.

“We acknowledge that there has been a significant level of COVID fatigue,” he told reporters outside Cabinet.

“People are very tired of wearing masks and we are seeing a reduction of the protocols around the world.

“We are consistently looking at our protocols here in The Bahamas. We are going to have an ongoing discussion along with the Ministry of Health in relation to all of the protocols.

“We are meeting in Cabinet today and this will be a subject for discussion. Where we go next will be determined really by the balance that we have been trying to strike all along between the economy and tourism and public health and safety.

“I anticipate over the course of the next several weeks, you will consistently see a reduction of the protocols. And this is going to be very positive for tourism.

“It’s going to be easier for persons to move about and go about their normal way of living. And I think, by and large, tourists in our source markets, particularly the United States, are ready to move on.”

Cooper said hotels are calling for changes to the mask mandate and testing requirements.

“Hotels are generally fatigued by the protocols,” he said.

“They listen to their customers. Their customers are saying, ‘Enough.’

“And most of them are coming from the States, and, generally speaking, they want to see the back of all the protocols, quite frankly – the elimination of masks, making it easier to travel.

“They have gone as far as recommending not testing at the border.

“But again, we have an interest and an obligation to the Bahamian people and the stakeholders, and, therefore, we are going to strike a balance. We are going to do what’s best for the industry and what’s best for the Bahamian people.”

On Monday, several US airlines announced that mask mandates will no longer be enforced.

The move came after a federal judge in Florida ruled that the mask mandate on public transportation was unlawful.

Cooper said yesterday that the mask mandate has always been a point of discussion for the government.

“We have discussed it before,” he said.

“The Ministry of Health is looking at it closely and we are going to be monitoring it. That’s all I can say at this point. It is up for discussion and we will make formal announcements in due course once decisions are made.”