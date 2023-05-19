Govt green paper on corporate income tax strategies out for consultation

The government released its green paper, “Corporate Income Tax (CIT) Strategies For The Bahamas”, on Wednesday, outlining four possible new tax structures for businesses in the country that will align tax policies with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) Pillar Two rules, to which The Bahamas is a signatory.

The paper supposes scenarios where the minimum CIT tax rate of 15 percent is applied to multinationals earning more than 750 million euros (Pillar Two firms) is applied, while the regular business license fee (BLF) applies to businesses as usual, and scenarios where all companies pay a CIT, though at different rates.

Another scenario features tax structures where CIT is introduced at two differing levels for firms, with 15 percent CIT applied to Pillar Two firms and ten percent to all others.

A final scenario introduces CIT for Pillar Two firms; a 12 percent rate for firms earning more than $500,000 and the existing BLF structure for firms earning less than that amount.

The paper explains that each scenario will have to be assessed for the strength of its potential to be fair, comply with OECD rules and earn the government suitable revenue.

“Each of the policy options is assessed to be revenue increasing and compliant with the OECD Pillar Two agreement,” the paper says.

“The economic impacts of the policy options vary according to the change in the tax burden for different sectors and business sizes.”

The paper is under consultation, after which a tax scenario will be chosen and developed.

According to the paper, it could take more than 12 months for at least the change to CIT to be brought into force.

The change from BLF could take a bit longer.

The paper outlines several times the inadequacy and inequity of the BLF and its continuing potential to hurt certain types of businesses.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis said in the foreword of the green paper that the country’s existing business license tax is biased, given that amounts paid are calculated based on turnover.

“The (BLF) regime may discourage domestic investment and limit economic growth, and it is not aligned with international best practices,” Davis said.

“At the same time, the imminent adoption of international tax rules for the convergence to a global minimum level of business taxation for large multinational groups requires that our business tax regime is aligned with the new rules.

“As a government, we have already signed on to these rules, and failure to conform will result in the potential loss of revenue.

“It is clear to the government that we must introduce changes in this area, and in the green paper we are laying out the case for this change.

“Stakeholder feedback is important to the process, hence this consultation exercise which reinforces the government’s commitment to transparent, responsive and accountable governance.

“Because of the impact of the proposed CIT implementation, we seek to obtain the widest possible range of views from businesses, investors and the public to further shape and support our approaches on the way forward. Our goal is to ensure that we explore all the right options and properly align our choices to support growth, investment and development.”

Feedback from the Business Advisory Group laid out in the paper explains that as it relates to BLF, a more equitable profit-based tax would help businesses with large revenue and small margins.

The group also suggested any changes to the tax regime should carry a clear governance structure and be robust.

They added that the tax structure changes should also include the introduction of deductibles for desirable business activity; should ensure losses are smoothed across years; should include a tiered corporate tax system that supports smaller firms and should ensure that the Ministry of Finance ensures policy-making progress is clearly communicated and unambiguous.