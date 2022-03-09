Govt has to balance workers’ demands with economic reality, says LaRoda

Amid an ongoing impasse in negotiations between the National Insurance Board (NIB) and the Public Managers Union (PMU), Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda said yesterday that the government has to balance the workers’ demands with the economic reality in The Bahamas.

On Monday, the PMU, which represents NIB employees, raised concern over several outstanding issues.

In particular, the union said a new industrial agreement has yet to be finalized.

NIB has said that the union’s proposed salary increases and bonuses are a sticking point, with the board maintaining that bonus payments should be linked to NIB’s performance.

LaRoda noted that calls for changes to salaries ought to take into account that NIB has to be able to sustain itself.

“The government is a willing partner,” said LaRoda, who has responsibility for NIB.

“I think the [Progressive Liberal Party] PLP over the years has shown [itself] to be labor-friendly.

“These things happen. The reality is we have to balance the economic situation and reality of the country as opposed to benefits for a group of workers.

“The public service is around 26,000 to 28,000 [people], and so this negotiation is not just going to be in a bottle. The government has to decide what our financial position is and what we would be able to do in terms of increasing the remuneration and benefits for our employees, including the National Insurance Board.

“… Unlike some of the other ministries, the National Insurance [Board] is self-sufficient. Its only revenue comes from contributions. So, we don’t have at NIB the luxury of going to the treasury for a bailout.

“So, we are in this position where we have to balance increasing benefits for our workers while also making sure that the fund is sustainable.”

Laroda noted that the union’s issues are not new, but he is hopeful that they will be resolved soon.

“The impasse would have been for the last 27 months, of which the present government has been in power for just five,” he said.

“There are some sticking points, but I am cautiously optimistic that a deal would be done. Sometimes we have to go through these bumps in the road.”

LaRoda was not able to provide a timeline for the possible resolution of the issues.

The comments came amid reports of sickouts at NIB. The minister said that he did not want to put a label on the situation.

“We know what’s going on,” LaRoda said.

“I don’t want to go and put labels, but if the vast majority of a certain group of people all decided that they were not going to come to work for various ailments for which they are not required to provide a sick note, I leave it up to the public.”