Govt hopes to bring on more healthcare staff as COVID fuels staff shortages

More than 130 healthcare workers in New Providence and Grand Bahama are out of the public healthcare system, Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday, adding that the government is seeking to bring 50 additional nurses from abroad to assist as it tries to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As it stands, there is a little over 100 healthcare professionals out in New Providence and there [are] about 30 to my last count in Grand Bahama at the Rand Memorial Hospital,” Darville said.

“We are working across the board to bring individuals out, our healthcare professionals in public health to ensure that our core hospitals are functioning and functioning adequately; and if there is an additional surge, we will be able to cope.”

Darville said the government is also planning to bring additional doctors on to assist.

The Bahamas, like many other countries, is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

More than 1,500 cases were recorded between December 30 and January 2. On Thursday alone, 520 were recorded – a new single-day record that replaced the one set only days before.

Another 315 cases were recorded on January 3.

From December 30 to January 3, hospitalizations increased from 26 to 58.

As of yesterday, there were 55 patients at Princess Margaret Hospital alone who were COVID positive, according to Darville.

On January 2, the Ministry of Health reported that 31 people were hospitalized at the hospital with the virus. On January 3, they reported that there were 41 people.

“It’s difficult to differentiate those who may be COVID positive with symptoms from COVID or whether or not they are COVID positive with other complications in hospital,” Darville said.

“It’s a cross-section and we’re trying to get the exact number.”

He described the fourth wave, which started last month, as “a challenge”.