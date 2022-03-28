Govt hopes to ‘whittle down’ Grand Lucayan bidders in coming weeks

The government hopes to whittle down its list of bidders for the sale of the Grand Lucayan resort to the top three within the next two weeks, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investments Chester Cooper said.

“We are really happy with the progress we’ve seen so far,” Cooper said recently.

“The next level of development is going to be whittling that list down to the top three. So, there are many great offers and we want to ensure that we do the best deal for the Bahamian people. So, we are excited about it.

Asked when a decision will be made, he said, “We anticipate that it will be another week or two, then we will be able to say more on it.

“But it is important that we get it right. We are going to learn from the mistakes of the past.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis recently said that he expected to review two “significant offers” for the purchase of the resort by mid-March.

It is unclear if he ever did.

The government ended its month-long request for proposals (RFP) earlier this month. Five bidders were invited to present their ideas to the Lucayan Renewal Holdings board on how to transform and redevelop the 740-room resort, Cooper said.

The former Minnis administration bought the property from Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa in August 2018 for $65 million.

In March 2020, the government signed a heads of agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCCL) and the ITM Group, who promised to invest more than $300 million in the redevelopment of the project and construction of a cruise port; however, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed and changed the terms of the agreement.

After being elected to office last September, the Davis administration canceled the deal, arguing that it was bad and promised to find a new buyer.

Cooper has said that up to 500 construction jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase of redevelopment of the resort.

“We anticipate that, once the sale closes quickly, a redeveloped Grand Lucayan would come on stream by 2024,” he said.

The property closed after it was badly damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Lighthouse Pointe, a 196-room hotel that is a part of the Grand Lucayan property, later reopened and continues to service guests.

The government is spending roughly $1.2 million per month to keep the Grand Lucayan running, Cooper has said.