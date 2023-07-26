Govt hoping for deal with petroleum retailers by end of summer

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson told members of the media yesterday that the government hopes to finalize an agreement with the Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association (BPRA) by the end of the summer, adding that talks have currently stalled.

“I think those discussions are in abeyance,” said Wilson.

“We have a proposal before them and they have a counter proposal before the government.

“I’m assuming that perhaps later in the summer will get together and try to finalize it.”

The BPRA has been back and forth with the government on a profit margin increase on the fuel they sell. Those operators say their thin margins are leaving them “under water”, as quoted by BPRA President Raymond Jones, and not making a reasonable profit.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said in June that there needs to be a “balance between profitability and affordability”. He suggested that he was comfortable with the profit margins earned by fuel retailers.

Those retailers though, just a few weeks before Davis’ comments, stopped selling diesel in an act of protest, to get the government to continue negotiating on the margin increase.

Davis also said in June: “At this time, we still believe that there is room for profitability as they are presently constructed, and we continue listening to them to see how we can help.

“Well, they have my attention. They did not have to stop selling to get that attention, but I think at the end of the day, there has to be a balance here. There has to be a balance between profitability and affordability.”

Not all retailers on New Providence participated in the short-lived action to stop selling diesel.

The government controls the amount of profit fuel retailers and wholesalers can earn on a gallon of gas or diesel. Retailers have said the $0.54 per gallon on gasoline, and the $0.34 per gallon on diesel, aren’t sufficient to cover their expenses.

After meeting with retailers in March, the prime minister said he asked them to give the government another two weeks to address their challenges.

“The retailers do have serious issues concerning their survivability in the context of what’s happening worldwide,” Davis said on March 14.

“A lot of the challenges that they face, I’m sympathetic to and I understand their need to survive. I’ve asked them to give us another two weeks to assess the situation and see how best we could help them.”

But the retailers said the government has been non-responsive to their plight, and their fight continues as they contend they will have to begin laying off staff in order to continue operating.