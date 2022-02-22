Govt in talks with Seventh-Day Adventist Church to utilize its property on Wulff Road, minister says

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin said yesterday that the government is in talks with the Seventh-day Adventist Church for the use of its property on Wulff Road, which was previously slated to house STAR Academy under the Christie administration.

She said her ministry is seeking use of the property for a different educational purpose.

“We have entered into discussions with the Seventh-day Adventist Church for the utilization of that location,” Hanna-Martin said.

“It might be for a different purpose. We are discussing another educational purpose for young people.

“So, that’s where it is right now. Nothing has been confirmed, but it’s actively under discussion.”

Hanna-Martin said she did not want to get into any details about the type of facility being considered.

“We have to speak with all stakeholders, the Seventh-day Adventist Church and The Bahamas government,” she said.

“So, I will just suffice it to say that we are in discussion for the use of that location for Ministry of Education purposes.”

In May 2015, former Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that the government intended to lease the former Bahamas Academy on Wulff Road for the development of STAR Academy, a government-run facility for at-risk youth.

In June 2017, during a presentation in the House of Assembly, then Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said the Christie administration had spent a total $29,539,785.93 on the project, noting that the previous administration had authorized $6,891,333.60 for demolition works and to undertake the first two phases of construction.

He also noted how weeks before the 2017 general election, tens of millions of dollars were approved for the project, which sits on land not owned by the government.

It was later revealed that the property was owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church and that the Christie administration never signed the lease agreement for the use of the church’s land for the development of the academy.

In 2019, then-Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said the government’s negotiations for the property on which the STAR Academy was built had come to “a standstill”.