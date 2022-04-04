Govt looking at raising age of consent for sex

Cabinet is looking at raising the legal age of consent for sex from 16, according to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

“The current discussion about the age of consent should be followed by action on the part of lawmakers. I have previously called for the legal age of consent to be increased to 18 years of age, and I stand by that today.

“This will further protect minors and make clear that children who cannot drink alcohol, join law enforcement, open a bank account, stand before a court as an adult or vote, for example, cannot reasonably consent to sex with an adult.

“Any law that suggests otherwise is out of step with what the vast majority of those whom the law is supposed to serve believe. I am also for eliminating any ambiguity in the law with regard to teenage minors consenting to sex with adults – once again, they cannot.

“Laws must change as the values of society evolve and mature. Cabinet is considering measures to bring about these changes and they are long overdue.”

The age of consent for homosexual sex is already 18 in The Bahamas.

Cooper made the statement in a Facebook post on Friday as his colleague, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, came under fire in multiple circles for saying a day earlier that a four-year sentence given to a man who impregnated a 14-year-old girl was too severe.

Munroe said the perpetrator should have received a lesser sentence as part of the plea deal because the victim willingly had sex with him, despite her being under the age of consent.

On Friday, Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe was also asked whether the government plans to increase the age of consent to 18.

Wilchcombe responded, “I can’t say that. I know it is being discussed and we intend to have further discussions.”

He also said, “The attorney general’s office is addressing the inconsistencies because we have from 10 years old, a child can be charged as an adult for a crime depending on the circumstances.

“So, we have a lot of inconsistencies, so we’re working on that now and we expect legislation to change during the summer months.”

Controversy

Under the Sexual Offences Act, anyone convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person “above 14 years of age and under 16 years of age, whether with or without the consent of the person with whom he had unlawful sexual intercourse” is guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment for life.

However, Munroe said the typical sentence for rape is seven years. He said a four-year sentence for the less serious offense of unlawful sexual intercourse in the context of a plea deal was too stringent.

Last Wednesday, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Franklyn Williams was accused of victim-blaming after he spoke of “highly sexualized young people” when asked by a reporter to comment on criticism that the four-year sentence was too lenient.

Munroe said Williams’ comment did not amount to victim-blaming.

Munroe also argued that having sex with a person under the age of consent “is not rape” and said that he did not understand the controversy over the issue.

His comments to reporters resulted in widespread outrage, with some members of the public calling for his resignation from Cabinet.

In a statement on Friday, Munroe said he “deeply regretted” that his “answers have caused concern”.

“Our government is unified in wanting to send the clearest possible message to adults who would have sexual relationships with children under 16: your behavior will land you in jail, no matter the child’s behavior,” he said.

“When I provide my analysis of a legal matter, as I have done in recent interviews, I do draw upon my decades of experience practicing law.

“But I want Bahamians to be clear, it is this experience that allows me a clear view of the path to successful law enforcement and prosecution.

“The goal in cases like these is to punish predatory behavior and to deter others from engaging in such behavior.”

Amid the controversy, Prime Minister Philip Davis tweeted on Friday: “Let’s be clear: grown men should stay away from children.

“The law is designed to protect children, who cannot meaningfully offer consent, and it should be enforced to the fullest extent.”

Davis’ wife, Ann-Marie, said people who violate children should receive the maximum sentence.

“You know, it enrages me so much,” she said.

“Personally, I would like to see everyone get the maximum sentence who violates a child. It’s just traumatic. It affects them for the rest of their lives. It destroys a child, someone who has the potential for doing so much more.

“Once you destroy a child’s life, I think everyone should get the maximum sentence. It makes me that angry.”

Minister of State for Social Services Lisa Rahming said she does not “entirely blame the child”.

“I don’t entirely blame the child, and the reason for that is, yes, we may say that she is 14 years old and she may know the difference between right and wrong, I would say that she was misguided,” Rahming said.

“She was misled. She is still a minor and it doesn’t mean that minors cannot make good decisions, but I look at it as when a child is placed in a vulnerable position, anything is likely to happen.”

Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle said it is time to work to strengthen laws.

“I think my colleague made a statement from a place of being an attorney,” said Glover-Rolle, referring to Munroe.

“So, I can make a statement from the place of being a mother, a mother of three daughters, who understands that every day that we are concerned about the safety of my children and their peers, women, people in the society.

“I can make a statement as a member of Parliament. As a member of Parliament and the representative for Golden Gates, my constituents are very discontent with what is happening. They did not like what transpired and they did not like the ultimate ruling.

“I speak for them when I get up in the House of Assembly, and so they are discontent.

“I can also speak as a policymaker and say that, with a seat at the table, I must ensure, along with my colleagues, like Mr. Munroe, that we are using this information, using what we hear being said by the stakeholders, our citizens, to ensure that we strengthen the laws.

“The laws are what they are, is basically what he said. Now, what are we going to do to reform and strengthen those laws?”