Govt looking to launch FOIA pilot soon

The public will be able to make freedom of information requests for several government agencies, including the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Works and Utilities, under a pilot program which is expected to be rolled out “in the shortest possible time”, according to Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson.

He said the government was aiming to roll out the pilot by the end of the year “but the attorney general says let’s just make sure we have everything in place and then we will be able to give you a specific period”.

“It’s going to be a process to make sure that all of these agencies, particularly because they are a part of the pilot, are trained to understand what their responsibilities are, understand how we get information to people, and know the process to do that,” Watson said yesterday.

“Once we are able to identify this process, we will be able to — one of my recommendations has been — to ensure that press is informed and a part of this training process because we are the ones that are going to utilize it.”

He said the pilot is important because it will allow the government to determine whether it is able to fully implement freedom of information or whether it should implement it in stages.

Watson said the government is waiting for a consultant in the Freedom of Information Office to make a determination.

“When they build the program, how are we going to move into it?” he asked.

“I doubt, but I don’t want to be quoted on it, I doubt it will be all at once.”

Several government agencies will be included in the pilot: the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Public Service, Bahamas Investment Authority, Bahamas Power and Light, and the Ministry of Works and Utilities.

Watson said the government is looking for “a suitable location”, so it can effectively roll out the operation plan for freedom of information.

“That’s the first thing that’s happening,” he said.

“There is a consultant hired that has been preparing an operational strategy which we are putting in place. We’re hiring the necessary staff from the training agencies.

“I think that’s important to say to you. There is a training program that needs to be rolled out in order to prepare the government agencies.”