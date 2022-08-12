Govt making progress in collecting tax arrears, says Halkitis

There has been “progress” one month into tax reforms to help the government collect hundreds of millions in tax arrears, especially with banks now collecting real property tax, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said on Wednesday.

Halkitis explained last month that the government will see the real results of having commercial banks remit real property tax on mortgages they hold during the next real property tax cycle next year.

He added that the enforcement of collections has increased thanks to the reinstated Revenue Enhancement Unit.

“The reforms in the property tax in terms of the banks doing the collections, we’re seeing some progress in that regard,” said Halkitis.

“The increased enforcement powers in terms of being able to seize property in the case of non-owner occupied property, we’ve seen, because we have given more teeth to the department, it seems people have voluntarily come forward to settle their arrears.

“It’s a good thing. We’re in early days.”

He added that the important think about what the government has planned for collected arrears is that they will go into a sinking fund in order to pay down the country’s debt.

Halkitis said arrears collected will not go into the consolidated fund as collected revenue.

The Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) revealed this year hundreds of millions in real property tax arrears owed by not only Bahamians, but also by second-home owners. In many cases those foreign home owners represent a sizeable chunk of unpaid real property tax owed to the government.

“If we are successful in collecting some of these long-standing arrears, we’ll see the direct benefit in terms of it going into a fund to retire debt,” said Halkitis.

The DIR warned this year that if real property tax arrears are not settled by homeowners, measures such as wage garnishment could be used to force people to comply.