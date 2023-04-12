Govt meeting with petroleum dealers this week

The government has committed to a meeting this week with the Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association, after retailers waited for a month to resolve issues over a possible margin increase, the association’s Vice President Vasco Bastian told Guardian Business yesterday.

Bastian was recently on Morning Blend Business on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM, where he expressed concern about getting relief for petroleum retailers before OPEC’s (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) production cuts drive the cost of crude oil too high.

He said on the show that the summer months will likely be the months when gasoline prices will peak, as travel season in the US and Europe begins.

Bastian told this paper yesterday that he is optimistic the government will bring some relief to the frustrated retailers. He added that in the meantime, those retailers have had meetings upon meetings, with some so on edge about the future of their businesses due to thinning profit margins on fuel, that they are ready to protest through any means.

“Members of this body, they’re really, really frustrated,” Bastian said on Morning Blend Business.

“There are some very disruptive individuals in this organization [petroleum retailers] who want to go out and do what I may think is extreme.

“There are people saying, ‘government ain’t taking us seriously. We need to send a clear message to the government that we’re serious’. I will always be the one, the voice of reasoning in this group, to say that whatever you might think is extreme, whatever you might think of inconveniencing the government or inconveniencing the general public and all this other foolishness, I don’t want to be a part of that.”

He explained that those extreme scenarios range from shutting all stations for an extended lunch period, to shutting for a few days.

Bastian said he hopes as oil prices increase, retailers can keep gas prices around the low $6 mark. But he reiterated that it is the government that takes the bulk of the financial benefits from gas in The Bahamas and not the dealers or the wholesalers.

Bastian said because of their rising costs and static profit margins, some stations have already begun to lay off pump attendants, with some worried that in the near future they won’t be able to order gasoline without closure from the government on margins.

“If the margin increase does not happen, we won’t have money to buy fuel,” he said.

Retailers and wholesalers currently split an 88 cent add-on to the landed cost of fuel – that’s 54 cents for retailers and 34 cents for wholesalers – but there are also add-ons that the government gets.

For example, if the landed cost of gasoline is $3.56, there is a 34 cent add-on for the wholesaler, a 54 cent add-on for the retailer, 56 cent value-added tax, $1.15 customs duty and a one cent charge (that’s $1.72 total for the government).

This brings the grand total for a gallon of gasoline in this scenario to $6.16.

He said yesterday that the government has committed to meeting with the group this week and also the petroleum wholesalers shortly after.