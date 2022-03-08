Govt mulling sanctions against Russia

The Bahamas will soon decide whether it will impose sanctions on Russia over its attack on Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said yesterday, adding that some entities that operate locally have already indirectly sanctioned Russian interests.

“We have some important decisions to make over the next few days,” Mitchell said.

“The press in our country has been very concerned and interested about what we are going to do. Everybody is asking about sanctions and whether they (Russia) are going to be sanctioned…This is a matter that will take some deliberation over the next few days.”

Mitchell said the situation regarding sanctions is “an evolving story”.

He said The Bahamas’ move will be driven by “the practicalities of this”.

“One is the relationship with the United States and the European Union,” Mitchell said.

“And then, secondly, our financial services sector, from what I’ve seen, there was a circular in my briefing from the attorney general’s office…many of the banks and trust companies here are already dealing with individuals who have been sanctioned and institutions who have been sanctioned as if sanctions had been imposed by The Bahamas government.

“That is because, in their home countries, they may run afoul of the law if they do not apply the sanctions that have been applied in their home countries. So, that may already be happening in The Bahamas. It’s a question of catching up, so to speak. Those await formal decisions.”

Mitchell said countries have to choose which side they are on. He said there is a side with good guys and a side with bad guys.

“You know, our allies are the United States and the West, and so that’s where we’re lining up and we have to do, in my view, things that are consistent with those facts,” he said.

Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two weeks ago — a move that Mitchell described as “wrong and unlawful”.

The Bahamas joined 140 other UN member states last week in demanding that Russia withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.

Last week, the United States Embassy in Nassau called on The Bahamas to close its airspace to Russian aircraft and limit Russian access to the Bahamian financial system in response to the invasion.

While responding to questions from The Nassau Guardian recently, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov said Russia is “ready for active cooperation” with The Bahamas in various fields, including humanitarian and political.