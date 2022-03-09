Govt mulling taxi and bus fare increase

Minister of Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis said yesterday that the government is considering increasing bus and taxi fares as inflation continues to worsen.

She said the issue came up in a recent meeting with union representatives.

“…During COVID, they were shut down and their business flourishes off of the economy being opened and movement of people and so they’ve taken a big hit to their businesses,” Coleby-Davis said.

“So they spoke about a potential increase or the allowance of them increasing the fees simply because the last time it was done was probably 10, 12 years ago.

“It’s kind of hurting their businesses because inflation goes up and we still have seen the same prices for years.”

Coleby-Davis was unable to indicate how much the fares would increase by.

She said the unions proposed some rates.

“It was just simply because the Cabinet understood their concerns and what they were saying but we still have to balance it with the state of the country and the economy now,” Coleby-Davis said.

“So that is why [Cabinet] said, ‘Let’s go back at the discussion in the summer months after we have gotten through this period.’”

Bus fares are $1.25.

Taxi fares differ depending on the size of the party and the location.