Govt negotiating with joint venture group on solar, LNG power

The government is positioned to enter into an agreement with Bahamas Utilities Holdings Limited (BUH), which is partnering with Shell Bahamas Power Company, for the generation of utility-scale solar energy and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for distribution by Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

Guardian Business understands that BUH – a wholly owned subsidiary of FOCOL Holdings, has formed a joint venture company with Shell called New Providence Power & Gas Ltd. to facilitate the project.

FOCOL’s affiliate company, Bahamas Utilities Company Ltd. (BUC), already provides rental generators to BPL for the island’s electricity.

In a memo, obtained by Guardian Business, to BPL board executives, Chairman Pedro Rolle explained that negotiations for the proposal are in the infancy stage.

“The government of The Bahamas remains firmly committed to the pursuit of comprehensive energy security solutions for the country. It is in this vein, that the government is negotiating an agreement with Bahamas Utilities Holdings Limited (BUH) to address some of the critical energy needs, including access to affordable power, as well as energy independence and resiliency,” the memo said.

“While the negotiations are in the infancy stage, the purpose will be to make

alternative energy solutions, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and utility-scale renewable (solar) energy, readily available to Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) through a public-private partnership (PPP). The negotiations will also explore the feasibility of BUH managing existing generation assets at BPL’s Clifton Pier Power Station, as well as contributing to the resiliency of BPL’s generation plants in New Providence.

“It is important to note that the finer details of the proposed agreement are still being negotiated at the senior government level; however, it is imperative that you are not only advised but are also kept abreast of how this potential arrangement will impact future operations at Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd.”

Guardian Business was unable to reach Rolle yesterday, despite repeated calls for comment.

Minister of Public Works and Utilities Alfred Sears also did not respond to Guardian Business inquiries.

This is just the most recent announcement of several reiterations of agreements formed with BPL and Shell for the production of LNG in The Bahamas.

In October, Sears said the government’s Cabinet Sub-Committee on Energy had been considering proposals that would introduce LNG into Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) mix of fuel. This was two months after Shell, in an exclusive communication with Guardian Business, recommitted to its plans for an LNG plant at Clifton Pier.

BPL initially signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in November 2018 with Shell Gas and Power Development B.V. for the development of LNG infrastructure for a new 220-plus megawatt power plant. That agreement expired a year later.

A new agreement was formulated with the former board of BPL Shell to purchase the majority stake in company called Power Co., which would have included BPL’s stations A and D at its Clifton power station, and owned the majority share of Terminal Co., the LNG terminal that was planned to be built at Clifton Pier near BPL’s power plant.

That deal also did not pan out.