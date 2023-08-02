Govt open to amendments to Protection Against Violence Bill

Though Parliament passed the Protection Against Violence Bill, 2023 last week in the face of women’s rights advocates urging against it, Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe said yesterday he has started further consultations with various stakeholders on the bill and the government is open to amending the legislation.

Senators, meanwhile, are scheduled to debate the bill today.

In a statement late Wednesday night – just hours before the bill was debated in the House of Assembly – the women’s groups wrote, “This bill is not the bill that women’s rights groups worked on for more than a decade. The bill we worked on and consented to was the Gender-Based Violence Bill.”

They said, “The bill was replaced at the last minute with the Protection Against Violence Bill. The new bill does not contain key provisions that would further help protect women and girls from violence. These provisions were in the Gender-Based Violence Bill.”

Yesterday, Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander also told reporters the church was not fully consulted on the bill that was passed.

“If this is how they want to deal with the church, God has blessed us that we can communicate with parishioners every Sunday,” Fernander said.

“This is what they decided to do. The bill was sent to us. We assumed that there would be a gathering again and apparently there was a gathering.”

Asked by a reporter if the Christian Council feels “excluded”, Fernander said, “I feel this is their strategy. This is the third administration I’m sitting as president; it happens with them all. After a while, they come around and understand it’s better if we work together than to try to work your plan behind closed doors.”

He said such action by government results in the church giving “strong pushback”.

Wilchcombe provided a list of stakeholders who were sent the Protection Against Violence Bill on June 5 with the following letter: “As we move our country forward, we are mandated to address the myriad of issues demanding resolution. Among the issues is the problem of crime against the person.

“Please find enclosed the Protection Against Violence Bill, 2023, laid in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, 24th May, 2023.

“I invite your views, thoughts and recommendations for the completion of the bill ahead of the parliamentary debate. We propose to debate the bill in early July.”

Wilchcombe said he received no feedback from Fernander since sending that letter and the bill in May.

Asked to respond to Fernander’s comments yesterday, he said, “That surprises me because Bishop Fernander and I have had communications in the past and I think he knows that we want to ensure that we’re having open dialogue at all times, so yes, that does surprise me.

“We’re trying to build a country, you know, and some bills require a lot of consultations. I’ve been criticized for the consultations. I’ve been criticized for talking to the church, and I’ve been criticized where some say I talk to the church too much. Why you keep going to the church?

“Well, I do that because the church has always been part of our development and you can’t, I don’t believe, progress without having consultations with the church and others. Yeah, that does surprise me, but Bishop Fernander is well aware of the fact that I’m accessible.”

Wilchcombe said he is “floored” by the suggestion the government failed to properly consult on the bill.

He said Fernander and others who still want to make input have an opportunity to still do so.

Wilchcombe said he met with some women’s rights advocates on Monday and he has invited them to take a look at the bill that was passed and make any recommendations for change.

“And so, when we get back to Parliament, if there are recommendations that require us to make amendments, we will go ahead and make amendments,” he said.

“… We believe everything’s in the bill, but if there’s something that’s missing in the bill that they think is fundamentally important then, of course, you have to take a look at it again. This is the first time it’s ever been done, first time we’ve ever had the bill in the Parliament, so it doesn’t hurt you to come back and move amendments.”

The Protection Against Violence Bill (2023) allows for the establishment of the Protection Against Violence Commission, which will work with the responsible minister to ensure that victims are treated with compassion and dignity and have access to justice without unnecessary delays and impediments.

“The work of the commission will inform policies, promote awareness of human rights, allocate resources for specialized services, promote education and sensitivity training, and promote programs and policies that are gender-sensitive, equitable and lead toward greater gender equality and improved gender relations,” Prime Minister Philip Davis said during debate in the House on Thursday.