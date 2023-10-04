Govt outlines agenda in Speech from the Throne

In the Speech from the Throne, delivered by Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt in Parliament Square today, the Davis administration outlined its expansive legislative agenda and policies, including legislation to introduce The Bahamas National Development Plan Bill, legislation to address the high cost of living and legislation to create tougher penalties for gang members.

“These changes will further support my government as it continues to build on the progress made, and drive new change in the country,” Pratt said.

“In this next phase of the administration, my government will continue to intensify its focus on strengthening personal security, economic security, and national security.”

The Davis administration pledged to promote personal security by moving to boost the number, type and quality of jobs available to Bahamians, among other things.

“My government will actively enforce its policy of promoting and protecting jobs for Bahamians,” Pratt said.

“As the father of the nation, former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling put it, my government will prioritize Bahamian jobs for Bahamian workers.

“A new unit will be formed to review ‘notice of processes, to ensure that Bahamians have a fair opportunity to apply for all available jobs that are created, as our economy grows and diversifies.”

The government committed to implementing the Family Island Airport Renaissance Project to accelerate the redevelopment of airports throughout The Bahamas.

It also said amendments to existing legislation will be proposed to prevent the current longstanding backlog of overdue promotions and reclassifications from happening again.

As it relates to health and wellness, the government reiterated a commitment to build a new specialty hospital in New Providence, and complete the construction of the new hospital in Grand Bahama.

“My government prioritizes public health, mental health and wellness initiatives, and is moving aggressively to implement the second phase of National Health Insurance, with the introduction of catastrophic healthcare cover. This will make healthcare more affordable for all Bahamians,” Pratt said.

The Davis administration also pledged to introduce a number of bills to help grow and diversify the economy.

“In order to lay the strategic foundation for the future, my government will introduce The Bahamas National Development Plan Bill,” Pratt said.

“By putting the National Development Plan on a statutory footing, my government seeks to ensure that the next 50 years of our national life, will have a firm strategic underpinning and focus.”

The government also announced plans to introduce economic empowerment zone legislation that will set out a range of incentives and concessions to support industries in specific geographic areas.

It further pledged to “undertake a root and branch review of the energy sector, and has recently established a Ministry of Energy to implement effective, long-lasting solutions.”

Relating to security, the government committed to introducing several reforms during the current legislative session.

“These include a National Security Council Bill, a National Intelligence Bill, and the Conditional Release of Offenders Bill,” Pratt said.

“Anti-gang legislation will be brought to Parliament that will provide for stiffer penalties and prison terms for members of, and acts of, criminal institutions and organizations. Amendments are proposed to the Firearms Act, which will require safety training for everyone licensed to possess a firearm.

“An amendment will be proposed to the Supreme Court Act to expand the number of Supreme Court justices by five, in order to expedite and clear the backlog of cases.”

The speech also included multiple unfulfilled commitments that were contained in the Speech from The Throne that was read by then Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith in 2021.