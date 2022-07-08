Govt outlines financing strategy in borrowing plan

The government does not plan to go to the international bond market for financing during this fiscal year, but will instead explore opportunities for liability management to reduce the costs, if market conditions are favorable.

The Ministry of Finance revealed its strategy in the Davis administration’s first Annual Borrowing Plan (ABP) for the 2022/2023 fiscal year: that it will seek the bulk of its $1.76 billion in financing in domestic markets and the majority of its foreign currency financing would be in the form of policy-linked loan facilities from international financial institutions (IFIs).

“The FY2022/23 ABP envisages a domestic environment in which liquidity conditions remain favorable and supports opportunities for the government to obtain the bulk of its funding requirements through a combination of domestic short- and long-term security issuances and loans. This scenario will allow the government to progressively reduce its reliance on foreign currency borrowings, as designed in the FY2022/23 – FY2024/25 MTDS (Medium Term Debt Strategy),” the document said.

“In this context, the government’s funding strategy for FY2022/23 contemplates the following activities. Of the $1,760.8 million in gross financing requirements, approximately $996.1 million (56.6 percent) is to be sourced in Bahamian dollars and the remaining $764.7 million (43.4 percent) in foreign currency. However, the government will continue to monitor domestic market conditions and investor sentiment, to capitalize on opportunities for achieving a greater proportion of the financing from domestic sources. Prospective recourse to foreign currency borrowings will leverage policy-linked loan facilities from international financial institutions (IFIs) and, to a lesser extent, commercial loans. Generally, the timing of financing activities will be aligned with the government’s cash flow requirements.”

The government has said it needs $564 million to close the budgetary gap and cover outstanding debt obligations, and $1.19 billion to refinance maturing debt securities and loans.

“Foreign currency loan financing is to be predominantly sourced from proposed new IFI-related policy loans totaling $372.5 million, of which $160 million is expected to be accessed by December 2022. This approach is aligned with the broader debt management strategy objective of lengthening the maturity structure of the debt and containing costs. The remaining $280 million in commercial loans include a pipeline US$100 million facility scheduled for drawdown in July, 2022 and drawings on a prospective IFI-guaranteed facility for health infrastructure,” the Ministry of Finance said.

“The government budgeted an estimated $112.2 million in instalment disbursements on existing multilateral loans associated with investment projects and budgetary support initiatives. Of this total, approximately $84.9 million (75.7 percent) represents IDB-related projects, $21.8 million (19.4 percent) are Caribbean Development Bank-financed projects and the remaining $5.5 million (4.9 percent) is associated with a European Union facility.”

The ABP continued, “Bond redemptions in FY2022/23 of $606.1 million will be refinanced in the domestic market with new issuances. The government also proposes the issuance of an additional $125 million in domestic bonds, bringing the total issuance to $731.1 million.”

If the sale of the Grand Lucayan resort is completed this fiscal year, however, the Ministry of Finance said the $100 million collected from the sale would positively impact the government’s cashflow position and as a result reduce borrowing requirements.