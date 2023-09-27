Govt partners with Canadian agri-tech firm

The government of The Bahamas, through its Innovate242 initiative, has entered into a partnership with Canada-based Growcers Modular Food Solutions, a statement on the matter explained.

According to the statement, the innovation in growing food that Growcers will provide will first be implemented at the Bahamas Agriculture & Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) in Andros.

The partnership came to be because of a mission to Ottawa, Canada in February led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper.

The statement explained that Growcers’ mission is to “make local, fresh produce accessible to all”.

Cooper said in the statement that his government is also focused on food sustainability and accessibility for Bahamians.

“Our government is focused on sustainability, resilience and entrepreneurship, and we believe that this can be accomplished through the advancement of the country’s technology sector,” said Cooper.

Former Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said the partnership will be phased in, starting with BAMSI and moving to other islands.

“Subsequent phases are to involve the expansion of Growcers Modular Farming Solutions throughout the Family Islands,” said Sweeting.

The statement said Sweeting assured the partnership was executed before his portfolio was switched to the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs.

New Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Campbell said in the statement that the partnership is another step towards food independence.

“For any country, food security is a rising concern. This joint venture will work to alleviate dependence on imported groceries, and help to build a more sustainable Bahamas,” said Campbell.

“I look forward to continuing this important work,” he said.

Cabinet Chair of Innovate242 and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said in the statement that the partnership with Growcers underscores this administration’s commitment to using innovation to fight food insecurity, while providing “new opportunities for Bahamians in the green economy”.