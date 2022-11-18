Govt raised $33k from Dorian memorial concert

The government raised less than $33,000 at a fundraiser held in New Providence for Hurricane Dorian Survivors in September, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Clint Watson said yesterday.

“We have, at the fundraiser that was held in Nassau, raised $32,832,” Watson said.

That figure includes the money raised on a government online portal and at concert – headlined by American gospel singer CeCe Winans – held at Baha Mar resort, he said.

Watson said the majority of the funds were raised as a result of the concert.

The government held a series of events in September to mark the three-year anniversary of the horrific Category 5 storm, which left at least 74 people dead and 282 people missing.

Watson was unable to provide the cost of those events yesterday.

“When you get your financial breakdowns, you will see it there,” he said when asked for the costs.

“It will be a part of the regular government expenditures. From what I understand with the budget that was set, it was under-budgeted because of [the] financial sector who came in and supported some things.”

The gospel concert resulted in significant backlash for the government with some Bahamians questioning why the event is took place in New Providence when Abaco and Grand Bahama were the islands devastated by Dorian, which caused more than $3 billion in damage.

In a statement, the OPM Press Office said the planning of the events took into account that some Dorian survivors relocated to New Providence and likely wanted to attend the event.